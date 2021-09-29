USD Technical Update: DXY Trying to Run to a Big Level

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EU Breaking News: EUR/USD Unphased by Positive EU Sentiment Data, Bearish Euro
2021-09-29 09:17:00
The Euro Melts Lower Amid Rising Yields and Sinking Equities. Can EUR/USD Hold?
2021-09-29 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI, Brent Looking to Extend Gains as Supply Crunch Sees Oil Surge
2021-09-29 08:00:00
Brent Crude Oil Soars to a Three Year High on Supply-Demand Mis-Match
2021-09-28 12:35:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Charts Rolling Over
2021-09-29 12:30:00
Nasdaq Tanks on Rising U.S. Yields, ARKK Appears to Confirm Double Top Pattern
2021-09-28 20:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rebound Susceptible to Rising US Treasury Yields
2021-09-29 14:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Skyward Treasury Yields, GLD ETF Outflows Dim XAU Outlook
2021-09-29 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Positions for Massive Break Out, S&P 500 Staged Again for Breakdown
2021-09-29 00:56:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Aug 23 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2021-09-28 18:25:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Prints a Fresh Multi-Month High, USD/JPY Consolidates Recent Rally
2021-09-29 09:30:00
US Dollar, Japanese Yen May Rise if Fed Policy Destabilizes CLO Market
2021-09-29 06:00:00
Real Time News
  • The S&P 500 has thus far held the line at critical support to a true reversal, but the threats haven't abated. DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter discusses our current risks in the market 👇 https://t.co/6usyTP7XSc
  • Nasdaq 100 struggling to hold a bid since the US came online $NQ caught a bounce after yday's equity close. that started to come undone around 7am this morning, with another gust of selling pressure after the open $NDX https://t.co/KAXDvUBYbE
  • EUR/GBP is getting interesting again now that it is trading at multi-month highs. Although, a big level in the form of the 200DMA (0.8646) stands in its way, alongside the July high (0.8669). Get your $GBP market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/EzDoQnXSjB https://t.co/RnzQ8KvZEa
  • EUR/USD....emerging market currency....parity..😂😂😂 @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/hyIDxAmgwO
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Chair Powell Speech due at 14:45 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-29
  • Silver (XAG/USD) breaking down now...#silver #xauusg @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/2diLfi0bE0 https://t.co/hCqrovvfkr
  • RT @burgessev: Schumer says the Senate "can't" take reconciliation route to raise the debt ceiling "Requires ping-ponging separate bills b…
  • Ofgem announce that an additional three more UK energy suppliers are ceasing to trade - Enstroga - Igloo Energy - Symbio Energy
  • 🇺🇸 Pending Home Sales YoY (AUG) Actual: -8.3% Previous: -8.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-29
  • $EURUSD has subducted 1.1650 and done more than just undermined an inverse head-and-shoulders. It's in prime position to reverse 14 months of sideways trade https://t.co/OfJGv17jUL
USD Technical Update: DXY Trying to Run to a Big Level

USD Technical Update: DXY Trying to Run to a Big Level

Paul Robinson, Strategist

The US Dollar as per the DXY index is trying to break on through and maintain momentum. If it can maintain above the August high and top-side trendline that is in confluence, then the March 2020 low that was validated as resistance last September will be next up as a big test.

For the full details see the video above…

DXY Daily Chart

DXY daily chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

