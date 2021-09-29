USD Technical Update: DXY Trying to Run to a Big Level

The US Dollar as per the DXY index is trying to break on through and maintain momentum. If it can maintain above the August high and top-side trendline that is in confluence, then the March 2020 low that was validated as resistance last September will be next up as a big test.

For the full details see the video above…

Advertisement

DXY Daily Chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX