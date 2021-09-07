US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Bouncing from Support, for Now

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, AUD/USD, RBA, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC
2021-09-06 13:00:00
Dollar and S&P 500 Facing Directional Along With Tempo Reversals on Seasonal Shift?
2021-09-06 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Under Pressure as Saudi Aramco Cuts Prices Into Asia
2021-09-06 19:00:00
US Dollar Rebounds, Pushing Crude Oil Lower. More Production To Keep a Lid Prices?
2021-09-06 06:31:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Week Ahead
2021-09-07 03:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Rose After Mixed NFPs. Nikkei 225 Saw Best Week Since 2020, More Next?
2021-09-06 00:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Struggle to Keep Bullish Trendline
2021-09-07 09:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook: Another Test of Multi-Week Resistance
2021-09-06 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Suffer From UK Tax Hike Plan
2021-09-07 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Levels: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-09-03 21:13:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of NFP
2021-09-03 08:11:00
Nikkei 225 Up as Japan PM Suga Quits, US Jobs Data Due. Where To For USD/JPY?
2021-09-03 07:04:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US liquidity returns to the market and the Dollar finds itself in a firmer position. $EURUSD (4hr chart below) is reversing slipping support on its two-week bull trend https://t.co/OdOASe4itF
  • 🇷🇺 Foreign Exchange Reserves (AUG) Actual: $618B Previous: $601B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-07
  • Visa is said to be aiming to integrate Bitcoin payments in Brazil $BTC
  • AUD/USD ultimately fell on the back of a dovish taper, with the initial spike higher quickly faded. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/COuC5VQjtJ https://t.co/q27vP4OTy6
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 Foreign Exchange Reserves (AUG) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Previous: $601B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-07
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/ANipGPvwgW
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/1INel6D8be
  • UK PM is preparing to unveil a 1.25% hike in contributions from workers and firms today - as well as a new tax assault on investors - The Sun $GBP
  • $EUR https://t.co/ZOHYt8yW42
  • UK PM Johnson's spokesman says UK has no plans for Covid firebreak in October $GBP
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Bouncing from Support, for Now

US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Bouncing from Support, for Now

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • DXY looking to continue bouncing from support
  • A few different scenarios to consider as we move forward

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has been declining for over two weeks without much buying interest. That appears to be changing, even if only for a brief time. There is a slope running over from June that is bringing support at the moment.

Looking to potential top-side obstacles, the 4-hr chart shows the DXY generally channeling lower and thus presents a top-side trend-line to watch. Beyond that point is the pivot on August 13 at the 92.47 level. Neither are considered major resistance, but could nevertheless turn out to be points of contention.

We’ll have to monitor price action for cues as to whether the aforementioned levels will matter or not. If momentum can kick in and the bounce can morph into a real rally, then we may need to reevaluate the bounce-only scenario.

It doesn’t appear the most likely outcome at this time, but the recent decline could be a deep pullback in the trend dating to May. A rise up and failure to rally past the August high, however, could have a head-and-shoulders in play (July high, right shoulder; August, head, September (?), left shoulder). It is premature to think about that as a high probability scenario, but one worth keeping on the back burners for later on.

If we see price turn lower soon, watch last week’s low at 91.94 as a breakdown will also have the June slope broken. A break of support there may have perhaps a more important level in play via the July low at 91.78.

All-in-all, there a few ways this could play out, and this doesn’t make the outlook all that clear looking beyond the very short-term. It does look like at the least, though, we will continue to see some more strength in the very near-term.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

DXY daily chart

US Dollar Index (DXY) 4-hr Chart

dxy 4-hr chart

DXY Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Surge to Resistance on NFP- ECB on Deck
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Surge to Resistance on NFP- ECB on Deck
2021-09-03 15:22:00
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Rally Eyes Breakout Resistance ahead of NFP
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Rally Eyes Breakout Resistance ahead of NFP
2021-09-02 19:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Bulls at Risk into NFP- XAU Breakout Levels
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Bulls at Risk into NFP- XAU Breakout Levels
2021-09-02 16:00:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Forecast Positive
Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Forecast Positive
2021-09-02 15:40:00
Advertisement