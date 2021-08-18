News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Just Holding On To 1.17 as EUR/GBP Attempts New Breakout
2021-08-18 09:30:00
US Dollar Eyes FOMC Minutes for Next Move. Where To for EUR/USD?
2021-08-18 07:05:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Outlook: Bulls & Bears Clashing at Key Support
2021-08-17 22:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall Amid Viral Concerns, US Retail Sales Data in Focus
2021-08-17 06:00:00
Wall Street
News
EURUSD In Make Or Break Position at 1.1700 With FOMC Minutes, Watch GBPUSD and USDCAD
2021-08-18 05:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-08-17 21:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Outlook – More of the Same Ahead of FOMC, Jackson Hole
2021-08-18 09:06:00
Gold and Silver Hold Breath for FOMC Minutes, Geopolitical Tensions in Focus
2021-08-18 03:00:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rally Possible Despite Weak UK Inflation
2021-08-18 08:00:00
EURUSD In Make Or Break Position at 1.1700 With FOMC Minutes, Watch GBPUSD and USDCAD
2021-08-18 05:00:00
USD/JPY
News
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
2021-08-17 19:00:00
Do Geopolitics Matter to Gold and Stocks? - The Macro Setup
2021-08-17 17:30:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Ready to Challenge Yearly High

US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Ready to Challenge Yearly High

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • DXY firming up nicely just beneath the yearly high
  • March 2020 low will become targeted on breakout

US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Ready to Challenge Yearly High

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has been quietly firming up in recent weeks, with the price action beginning to take on the shape of an ascending wedge. This development is happening under the yearly high created in March at 93.43.

Given the pent up nature of price action beneath such a critical level, it appears it is just a matter of time before we see the yearly high taken out. This is seen as leading the DXY to the March 2020 low at 94.65, a level that was validated as resistance back in September.

Before getting to that point, it will be important for the index to continue staying firm; a break below 92.47 would be reason for caution as the recent higher low would be breached. It wouldn’t necessarily turn the picture outright bearish, but certainly undermine the bullish case.

Tactically speaking, the ascending wedge structure is very near breaking (93.19) and would-be longs may want to enter even though the yearly high is not far ahead. The thinking is that even if a failure occurs at the yearly high a decision can be made as to whether to maintain a position or not. If the yearly high is broken then staying with or even taking a more aggressive stance may be the way to play.

For shorts to gain appeal, it will at the least take a strong rejection at the yearly high or a breakdown of the ascending wedge pattern. While this could certainly happen, it is seen as a lower probability scenario at this time.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

dxy daily chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

