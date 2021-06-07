News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rally Fizzling, Bears Retaking Control
2021-06-06 14:00:00
2021-06-06 14:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Stable, ECB Tapering on Back Burner
2021-06-06 04:00:00
2021-06-06 04:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye Resistance at $70 as Selling Pressure Builds
2021-06-07 06:00:00
2021-06-07 06:00:00
Crude Oil, Bitcoin (BTC) & AMC Rollercoaster – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-06-04 14:30:00
2021-06-04 14:30:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-06-07 07:00:00
2021-06-07 07:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: NFP Miss Buoys Stocks and Bullion
2021-06-07 01:00:00
2021-06-07 01:00:00
Gold Prices Retreat as Janet Yellen Backs Biden Stimulus, Higher Interest Rates
2021-06-07 04:00:00
2021-06-07 04:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: NFP Miss Buoys Stocks and Bullion
2021-06-07 01:00:00
2021-06-07 01:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Within Range, GBP/JPY Eyes Key Levels
2021-06-07 08:00:00
2021-06-07 08:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rally Fizzling, Bears Retaking Control
2021-06-06 14:00:00
2021-06-06 14:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rally Fizzling, Bears Retaking Control
2021-06-06 14:00:00
2021-06-06 14:00:00
Live Data Coverage: May US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-06-04 11:45:00
2021-06-04 11:45:00
USD Technical Outlook: DXY Price Action Familiar, Suggests Selling Ahead

USD Technical Outlook: DXY Price Action Familiar, Suggests Selling Ahead

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) pop and sudden reverse last week looks familiar
  • If familiar pattern holds, then new cycle lows may be near
USD Technical Outlook: DXY Price Action Familiar, Suggests Selling Ahead

The US Dollar Index (DXY) price action is beginning to look like some of the same we’ve been seeing since the end of April. The hard pop on Thursday was quickly negated on Friday post-NFPs. Each of the last two times we have seen a big up day it was within days that a peak was found prior to sinking to a new cycle low.

Perhaps this time is different because it isn’t occurring from a swing-low, but the fact that the one-day rally has been almost entirely erased already suggests a swing-high may be in. If that is the case then strength from here should be very minimal until at least the 89.53 low created last month.

There is the potential that a bear-flag formation forms, best seen in development on the 4-hr time-frame. A bounce may develop off the lower parallel of the pattern that is forming, but again it should be minimal. If the May low at 89.53 breaks the next big level to watch is the yearly low at 89.20 and 2018 low at 88.25. The latter level would be a major test as it is a level that began over a decade ago.

On the flip-side, should we see a break above Friday’s high at 90.62, then the sequence discussed above will have failed and this would indicate that the tides could be turning. It would still be an uphill battle for USD, but encouraging signs that a broader recovery is underway. In this case, we would be looking for the 91.30/60s, where lies horizontal resistance, the March 2020 trend-line, and 200-day moving average.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Monthly Chart

dxy monthly chart

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

dxy daily chart

US Dollar Index (DXY) 4-hr Chart

dxy 4-hr chart

DXY Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

