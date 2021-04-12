News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Looking Lower Still in Absence of Support

US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Looking Lower Still in Absence of Support

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) slowly working its way lower towards next level of support
  • Price slipping below 200-day, a hurdle of growing importance
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has been soft the past two weeks, selling off in a steady manger. That may be set to continue as evidence of a turnaround is absent. The past few sessions price has been stuck under the 200-day MA.

The moving average is becoming an increasingly important ceiling for short-term traders to watch despite its long-term nature. As long as the DXY keeps failing around the average the trading bias remains neutral at best to lower.

Looking lower, there isn’t substantial support until the March low at 91.30. There was a couple of lows forged around this point, so it would be a level to give plenty of respect to should price sink to that point.

More broadly speaking, the turn from the March 31 high could be a rather significant high if further downside traction is gained. Within the content of the past year the trend has been lower and the rally off the February low may have only been a corrective move.

If this is the case, the March low would only be a stopping point for prices to continue to the January 89.20 low and worse. To turn the picture around from here, a push above the 200-day will first need to take place followed by stabilization. For now, running with a downward bias until further evidence suggest it’s prudent to do otherwise.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

dxy daily chart

US Dollar Index (DXY) 4-hr Chart

usd 4hr chart

DXY Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

