US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Levels and Outlook for the Days Ahead

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-03 21:00:00
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-03 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Price Outlook: Market Digests Strong NFP and Higher Yields
2021-04-05 06:00:00
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-04 19:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-05 08:30:00
Dow to Outperform vs. Nasdaq if Inflation Fears Force Fed Rethink
2021-04-05 05:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Price Outlook: Market Digests Strong NFP and Higher Yields
2021-04-05 06:00:00
Gold Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-04 06:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-03 21:00:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-02 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-04 15:30:00
Short USD/JPY, Long USD/CNH: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-04 09:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Silver has moved slightly higher today, currently trading back above the 25.00 level. The metal attempted this level earlier this morning before hitting an intraday low near 24.60, and is now attempting a rebound. $XAG $SLV https://t.co/XSkyBiWE31
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.23%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.33%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/u3T3d6ct7J
  • Heads Up:🇪🇸 Consumer Confidence (MAR) due at 12:45 GMT (15min) Previous: 65.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-05
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.26% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.26% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.24% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/R5m42q82hn
  • $GBPUSD has moved higher today, rising back above the 1.3850 level. The pair is now trading around its highest level in two weeks. $GBP $USD https://t.co/LrydXbfxtE
  • Build your USD/JPY trading strategy by honing your trading skills. Get your free insight here: https://t.co/hgVq7LwTSH https://t.co/QrfijsNpAE
  • Heads Up:🇪🇸 Consumer Confidence (MAR) due at 11:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 65.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-05
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-05
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.27%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.66%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/8bLpKjizRa
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.26% Silver: -0.62% Oil - US Crude: -1.59% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/bJFsKdYW0N
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Levels and Outlook for the Days Ahead

US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Levels and Outlook for the Days Ahead

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) working its way higher towards major resistance
  • Intermediate-term path of resistance remains bullish for now
Advertisement

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has been making good headway in recent trade, with room to run higher yet before possibly running into problems. Looking ahead to resistance, there is a major zone that lies around the 94.30/95 vicinity.

The resistance zone comes by way of peaks created back in September and November. This area of resistance was once support in March of last year as the dollar bottomed and spiked on corona fears.

At this time there isn’t anything visible to the left, price-wise, to keep resistance from getting tested, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be bumps along the way if it is to be the case. Looking immediately lower, there is a trend-line from late February that could help keep the trend powering higher.

If the trend-line is broken, then will be looking to the March 9 peak and 200-day at 92.43 as an additional source of support. It is ideal, though, if the trend-line holds to keep price moving higher in a more orderly fashion.

For now, fresh longs don’t hold a good deal of appeal from a risk/reward perspective without some support to lean against. Existing longs may want to keep an eye on the aforementioned support levels. Shorts may be best served being patient until further price action provides better clarity for the downside.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

DXY daily chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Plummets into Support– Bears Face NFP
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Plummets into Support– Bears Face NFP
2021-04-01 19:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Breakout Vulnerable into April Open / NFP
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Breakout Vulnerable into April Open / NFP
2021-04-01 16:30:00
AUD/USD May Drop Toward 0.74 as Prices Probe Past Range Floor
AUD/USD May Drop Toward 0.74 as Prices Probe Past Range Floor
2021-04-01 06:03:00
Gold Price Forecast: Long-Term Technical Picture Remains Constructive for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Long-Term Technical Picture Remains Constructive for XAU/USD
2021-04-01 03:00:00
Advertisement