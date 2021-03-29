News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-29 18:15:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Biden Stimulus Speech; China Manufacturing PMI; UK GDP; US Manufacturing PMI; US NFP
2021-03-29 17:22:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-29 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Ends SLR Exemption, NFPs
2021-03-29 13:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-29 16:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Hampered by Tax-Hike Talks, Archegos Block Sales
2021-03-29 08:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Bears Emerge as XAU/USD Plunges- GLD Levels
2021-03-29 18:00:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-29 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-29 18:15:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Biden Stimulus Speech; China Manufacturing PMI; UK GDP; US Manufacturing PMI; US NFP
2021-03-29 17:22:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-29 18:15:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Biden Stimulus Speech; China Manufacturing PMI; UK GDP; US Manufacturing PMI; US NFP
2021-03-29 17:22:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Markets at the Close: $DOW 33171.37 +0.30% $SPX 3971.11 -0.09% $NDX 12965.7 -0.10% $RTY 2158.68 -2.83% #VIX 20.82 +10.39%
  • Gold prices risk resumption of the broader downtrend with a break below 1690. From at trading standpoint. Get your $XAUUUSD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/ulwUEYiDBN https://t.co/tnYaHvfTZX
  • Looks like the $SPX is going to play hard-to-get with this 4,000 level overhead. US 10-year back up to 1.71%, vaccine news has a favorable headline tone, US consumer confidence tomorrow and Biden on infrastructure stimulus Wednesday
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.42% Germany 30: 0.26% France 40: 0.18% US 500: 0.02% Wall Street: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Ty3ZHrsx4u
  • US Dollar basket (DXY) remains positive. USD/JPY hitting a nine-month high.Get your $USDJPY market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/A3GSqROj7Z https://t.co/cGybOAr5Cw
  • Canada's Immunization Advisory Panel says there is substantial uncertainty regarding Atrazeneca vaccine and clotting for people under the age of 55 - BBG $CAD
  • President Biden: Some states should pause their reopening efforts
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.22% Gold: -1.26% Silver: -1.83% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/NZTChOS03Q
  • President Biden: The vaccine rollout in the US may still experience setbacks
  • Signs of inflation heating up may be ignored (German and Euro area inflation rates), while evidence that major economies have struggled may be overlooked (UK GDP). Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/qeqVTWZ9qZ https://t.co/A8XS7G5G8D
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY

US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

US Dollar Outlook:

US Dollar Gains, but Catalyst Proves Lacking

Higher US Treasury yields have been the typical precursor to US Dollar strength in recent weeks, but the greenback appears to be doing fine on its own (for the most part). Even as long-end US Treasury yields have stalled out over the past two weeks – really, since the March Fed meeting when Fed Chair Jerome Powell more or less told bond vigilantes to go take a hike – the greenback (via the DXY Index) has been able to climb higher.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

US Treasury Yield Curve (1-year to 30-years) (March 2016 to March 2021) (Chart 1)

US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY

Indeed, the DXY Index has established fresh yearly highs today, and if US Treasury yields are on the verge of resuming their climb, then the US Dollar may be poised for more gains. If the recent consolidation in US Treasury yields coincided with a period of disappointing US economic data, as evidenced by the Atlanta Fed GDPNow growth forecast for 1Q’21 dropping from +10% annualized at the end of February to +4.7% as of March 26, then the arrival of the March US jobs report at the end of this would may harken a turnaround in US growth expectations, and thus, US Treasury yields once more.

DXY PRICE INDEX TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (March 2020 to March 2021) (CHART 2)

US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY

In the most recent US Dollar forecast update on March 17, it was noted that “a move over the mid-February swing high of 91.06 would suggest that the turn higher is gaining legitimacy…now back below the initial intrayearly uptrend, DXY Index may be in for more choppy trading in the near-term.” The choppy trading played out for a few days before the DXY Index pivoted higher from the confluence of support and resistance going back to late-July 2020, as well as the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2018 low/2020 high range and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2011 low/2020 high range.

The push to fresh yearly highs today comes alongside improving bullish momentum in recent days. The DXY Index is above its daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is in bullish sequential order. Daily Slow Stochastics are holding inoverbought territory, while daily MACD is trending higher above its signal line. More gains may be ahead, particularly at the tail-end of the week, where US economic data is stacked.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

USD/JPY RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (March 2020 to March 2021) (CHART 3)

US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY

In the prior USD/JPY forecast update on March 17, it was noted that “more gains may be ahead soon for USD/JPY rates after some profit taking.” A period of sideways movement ensued, with USD/JPY trading back to its daily 21-EMA before eventually turning higher. Gains the past few days have been aggressive, and price action today is resolving itself in a manner that may see USD/JPY rates close above several key technical levels: first, the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 high/low range; second, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2018 high/2020 low range; and the June 2020 high.

USD/JPY rates are above their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which remains in bullish sequential order. Daily Slow Stochastics are trending higher back into overbought territory, while daily MACD has started to turn back higher after a small pullback after reaching its 52-week high. The path of least resistance may be higher, perhaps gilded by the stacked US economic calendar at the end of the week.

IG Client Sentiment Index: USD/JPY RATE Forecast (March 29, 2021) (Chart 4)

US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 40.45% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.47 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 7.69% higher than yesterday and 14.33% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.20% higher than yesterday and 5.70% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/JPY price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: Gold Bears Emerge as XAU/USD Plunges- GLD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Bears Emerge as XAU/USD Plunges- GLD Levels
2021-03-29 18:00:00
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Forecast: Holding Steady
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Forecast: Holding Steady
2021-03-26 12:30:00
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD, AUD/CHF, EUR/AUD
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD, AUD/CHF, EUR/AUD
2021-03-26 03:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast Sours
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast Sours
2021-03-25 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
USD/CAD
Bullish
USD/JPY
Bearish
USD/CHF
Mixed
GBP/USD
Bullish
AUD/USD
Mixed