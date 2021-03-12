US Dollar Outlook: USD Rally Stalls Ahead of FOMC- DXY Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-12 15:00:00
EUR/USD Price Breakdown Set to Continue as Germany Warns of Third Pandemic Wave
2021-03-12 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Hampered by OPEC Demand Outlook, Gold Price Eyeing PPI Data
2021-03-12 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast – Keep an Eye on Channel as Correction Risk Rises
2021-03-11 14:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Rally Beset by Stimulus Competition, Depends on Risk Trends
2021-03-12 04:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-03-11 19:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Forecast: Fund Flows Reveal Tech, Treasury and Gold Weakness
2021-03-12 18:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-12 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP Volatility Rising Ahead of FOMC & BoE Decisions
2021-03-12 16:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-12 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-12 15:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-03-11 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Most of Italy to enter lockdown on March 15th as Covid infections rise. $EUR
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.82%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 80.96%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/QAF1EYakmX
  • $USDCAD just broke through the late February low to hit a fresh YTD low around 1.2465. $USD $CAD https://t.co/Qogz3kpiEc
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.07% Gold: -0.22% Silver: -1.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/IRSpCK8P1k
  • The gold price breakdown has now responded to the first major hurdle at confluence Fibonacci support. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/p6f4XugIWL https://t.co/OY4DudqMNq
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.54% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.22% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.26% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.37% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.43% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/w5PgHeOtBw
  • US #Dollar Outlook: $USD Rally Stalls Ahead of FOMC- $DXY Levels - https://t.co/1tbhMFXycb https://t.co/PVTPvjqXPI
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.49% France 40: 0.06% FTSE 100: 0.04% Germany 30: 0.04% US 500: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Cij4roTusp
  • $USDCAD is trading below the 1.2500 level again today, right around the multi-year lows hit at the end of February. $USD $CAD https://t.co/blEIGIdIwo
  • Current trading conditions remain choppy with major FX markets devoid of any notable trends with the fluctuations in the US fixed income space offering more two-way price action in FX. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/QAzwwmATCO https://t.co/8iDiItpxM9
US Dollar Outlook: USD Rally Stalls Ahead of FOMC- DXY Levels

US Dollar Outlook: USD Rally Stalls Ahead of FOMC- DXY Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

US Dollar Technical Price Outlook: DXY Weekly Trade Levels

  • US Dollar technical trade level update – Weekly Chart
  • USD breakout halted at resistance – rally vulnerable into FOMC
  • DXY weekly resistance steady at 92.28 – constructive while above 89.93
Advertisement

The US Dollar Index is poised to snap a two-week winning streak with the DXY off by nearly 0.9% in early New York trade on Friday. The decline comes on the heels of a failed attempt to break above key resistance and leaves the late-February advance vulnerable in the days ahead while below this threshold. These are the updated technical targets and invalidation levels that matter on the US Dollar Index price chart heading into the FOMC rate decision next week. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this DXY technical setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 17
( 13:03 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Market Check Up with Michael Boutros
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY Weekly

US Dollar Index Price Chart - DXY Weekly - USD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; US Dollar Index on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s US Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that the DXY breakout was, “approaching initial resistance objectives at the upper bounds of the longer-term downtrend- the immediate advance may be vulnerable into this zone…look for downside exhaustion ahead of the 2020 open at 89.93 IF price is indeed heading higher with close above 92.28 needed to suggest a more significant trend reversal is underway.” The index briefly registered an intraweek low at 89.68 into the close of February before ripping higher with the rally faltering this week at the 92.28 resistance zone- the advance may be vulnerable while below this threshold.

Initial support rests back at the 2017 swing low at 91.01 with broader bullish invalidation steady at the objective yearly open at 89.93- a break / close below this threshold would be needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend with such a scenario exposing the 2018 low-week close at 89.07. A breach / weekly close above the 2018 yearly open / August low close at 92.28/30 keeps the focus on the highlighted trendline confluence region near ~93.20s- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: The US Dollar breakout has been halted at the first major resistance hurdle and leaves the immediate advance vulnerable near-term while below this threshold. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops- be on the lookout for downside exhaustion ahead of 91 IF price is indeed heading higher on this stretch. Ultimately a break below the yearly open would prove terminal. Stay nimble as we head into next week with the FOMC interest rate decision highlighting a jam packed economic docket.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly US Dollar Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Key USD Data Releases

Economic Calendar - Key USD Data Releases - Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Trading at a Critical Level of Support; XAU Hold or Fold?
Gold Price Trading at a Critical Level of Support; XAU Hold or Fold?
2021-03-12 13:40:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunge Halted at Support- Bulls Face FOMC
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunge Halted at Support- Bulls Face FOMC
2021-03-11 17:07:00
Crude Oil Forecast – Keep an Eye on Channel as Correction Risk Rises
Crude Oil Forecast – Keep an Eye on Channel as Correction Risk Rises
2021-03-11 14:00:00
Silver Technical Analysis – Important Test of Previously Broken 1-yr Trend-line
Silver Technical Analysis – Important Test of Previously Broken 1-yr Trend-line
2021-03-11 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR