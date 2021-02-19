USD Technical Analysis: DXY Looks Ready for Stab at New Lows, EUR New Highs

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Challenged by US Rates, GBP Bulls Charge, Eyes on AUD/NZD - US Market Open
2021-02-18 14:45:00
US Dollar Holding Recent Gains, EUR/USD Remains Under Pressure
2021-02-18 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Volatility May Increase as Iran - US Stand-Off Continues
2021-02-19 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,402.00.
2021-02-19 12:23:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-19 14:25:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-02-19 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Drop into the Weekend, Setting Course for Deeper Losses?
2021-02-19 06:00:00
Gold Price Drops as Treasury Yields Rise, Will XAU/USD Fall Further?
2021-02-18 22:35:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Bulls Hit 1.40 Target - GBP Unfazed by Data
2021-02-19 10:10:00
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Breakout Extends to First Resistance Hurdle
2021-02-18 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Hinges on Channel
2021-02-19 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Holding at Support Ahead of Inflation Data
2021-02-18 10:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Copper printing an impressive monthly candle...highest level since Sep 2011 #copper @DailyFX Price and chart via @IGcom https://t.co/RDNxiMh7Vx
  • 🇺🇸 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (FEB) Actual: 58.5 Expected: 58.5 Previous: 59.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-19
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Existing Home Sales MoM (JAN) due at 15:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -1.5% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-19
  • $NZDUSD has strengthened today, rising from 0.7210 to an intraday high around 0.7300. The pair is now slightly lower than today's high but continues to trade around its highest levels since early January. $NZD $USD https://t.co/q3rsHkINFD
  • 🇧🇷 Business Confidence (FEB) Actual: 59.5 Previous: 60.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-19
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.78% France 40: 0.71% FTSE 100: 0.36% US 500: 0.32% Wall Street: 0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/6dFqTKICmT
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (FEB) due at 14:45 GMT (15min) Expected: 58.5 Previous: 59.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-19
  • The pullback in WTI crude oil has been bolstered. Leaves the largest lower wick in two months and acts to solidify a little better the medium-term bullish trend https://t.co/pevsFFqZ4q
  • Are there any conversations in r/WSB about VIX, WTI crude oil or USDCNH? Seems low liquidity and equities are two frequent filters for the group
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Business Confidence (FEB) due at 14:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 60.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-19
USD Technical Analysis: DXY Looks Ready for Stab at New Lows, EUR New Highs

USD Technical Analysis: DXY Looks Ready for Stab at New Lows, EUR New Highs

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) entrenched in a downtrend
  • Corrective rally looks over, ready to take a stab at new lows
Advertisement

USD rolling over in-line with the trend

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) made an attempt to rally from January into the early part of this month, but was always at risk of it only amounting to a corrective rally within the context of a pervasive downtrend. Recent price action is confirming that notion and a decline to new cycle lows could soon be in order.

A break through 90.05 will have the 89.20 low in focus. The broader target in mind is the 2018 low at 88.25. It’s a big level given it amounts to the bottom of a range dating to 2015. Perhaps it becomes another macro low, perhaps the dollar weakness theme grows legs.

Before worrying about what will happen at that juncture, the general trading bias is to the downside for now. For the bias to flip bullish there is a good amount of work required. For starters, a turnaround back above the June trend-line will be needed, then the September low at 91.74.

If the DXY is headed to new cycle lows then EUR/USD is likely headed for a new cycle high, given it is 57% of the index’s weighting. Support clocks in at 12023 and 11952; resistance at 12189 and then the cycle high at 12349.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart (trading bias is negative)

DXY daily chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

EUR/USD Daily Chart (curling to the upside)

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Technical Outlook Hinges on Channel
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Hinges on Channel
2021-02-19 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels
2021-02-19 03:00:00
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Breakout Extends to First Resistance Hurdle
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Breakout Extends to First Resistance Hurdle
2021-02-18 17:00:00
Silver Price Forecast: Rising US Yields a Problem? - Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: Rising US Yields a Problem? - Levels for XAG/USD
2021-02-18 15:00:00
Advertisement