US Dollar Outlook: USD Snaps Back- Are Bears Taking Control?

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.


News
EUR/USD Hovering Above Support as ECB Rate Decision Shifts into View
2021-01-21 07:30:00
EURUSD Breakout: An ECB or Risk Charge, Bullish or Bearish?
2021-01-21 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.


News
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Weaker Dollar and Reflation Hopes Underpin Prices
2021-01-20 06:00:00
Crude Oil Latest: Trend Higher Still in Place Despite IEA Cutting Forecast For Demand
2021-01-19 13:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.


News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-20 22:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Charts – Continuing to Channel Higher
2021-01-20 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.


News
Gold Price Rallies Into Resistance, Fuelled by US Dollar Weakness
2021-01-21 12:00:00
Precious Metals Analysis: Gold and Silver Buoyant as Real Yields Fall
2021-01-21 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.


News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Top 1.38 if Resistance Breaks
2021-01-21 09:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
2021-01-20 20:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.


News
US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
2021-01-20 20:40:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
More
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 71.02%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/3l38C71A5Y
  • The price of gold turned sharply higher Wednesday, aided by a weaker US dollar, and the precious metal is now running into a cluster of resistance which may prove tricky to overcome in the short-term. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/QXImirPhig https://t.co/7NHSYSG6wr
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -0.38% Gold: -0.46% Oil - US Crude: -0.66% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/wjD8G0OKGh
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.42% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.31% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.28% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/p6eJQtcP7a
  • #Silver is now trading around $25.70 after testing around $26.00 earlier today, its highest levels since early last week. $XAG $SLV https://t.co/sySkamAx3R
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.08% Wall Street: -0.01% FTSE 100: -0.14% Germany 30: -0.21% France 40: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/dNiSk0EfSW
  • Hey traders! Get your Thursday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/1Ywrv7Qh9D
  • Most US Indices have dipped slightly into the red during midday trading, with the Nasdaq remaining in the green. DOW -0.12% NDX +0.37% SPX -0.03% RUT -0.61% $DOW $QQQ $SPY $IWM
  • US #Dollar Outlook: $USD Snaps Back- Are Bears Taking Control? $DXY Levels - https://t.co/kM3Ct2GbQ0 https://t.co/UpKILtxbcA
  • $GBPJPY is testing the 142.00 level again today, its fourth attempt of the month. The pair is currently trading around its highest levels since September. $GBP $JPY https://t.co/YpmJsAHLbR
US Dollar Outlook: USD Snaps Back- Are Bears Taking Control?

US Dollar Outlook: USD Snaps Back- Are Bears Taking Control?

Michael Boutros, Strategist

US Dollar Technical Price Outlook: DXY Near-term Trade Levels

  • US Dollar technical trade level update – DXY Daily & Intraday Charts
  • USD rebounded falters ahead of downtrend resistance- pullback testing initial support
  • Yearly open support 89.87/93 Resistance at 91 and 91.32/44 (key)
The US Dollar Index plunged more than 0.6% since the start of the week with the recent DXY rally faltering just ahead of broader downtrend resistance. So, is the USD recovery over? While the broader outlook remains weighted to the downside, the recent sell-off keeps price within the confines of the near-term advance and we’re looking for a reaction just lower for guidance in the days ahead. These are the updated technical targets and invalidation levels that matter on the US Dollar Index technical price charts. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this DXY technical setup and more.



Jan 25
( 13:01 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now


US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY Daily

US Dollar Index Price Chart - DXY Daily - USD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; US Dollar Index on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: A breakout of the November trendline into the start of the year fueled a rally of more than 1.95% off the lows with the index turning just pips ahead of the 2017 low / median-line resistance at 91.01 this week. Confluence daily support now rests at the 61.8% & 88.6% retracement / yearly open at 89.87/93 – a break / close below this threshold would be needed to suggest resumption of the broader downtrend towards the 2018 low-day close at 89.07.

US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY 240min

US Dollar Index Price Chart - DXY 240min - USD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at DXY price action shows the index trading within a near-term ascending pitchfork formation extending off the December / January lows with the recent rally faltering into the 75% parallel. The decline is now testing the 25% parallel and we’re looking for possible inflection here. Initial resistance back at the median-line backed by 91.01- Ultimately a breach / close above the 38.2% retracement / 2017 low-day close / 100% extension at 91.32/44 is needed to suggest a more significant low is in place. For now, the focus is on possible support on this pullback with 89.87/93 and 89.61 representing areas of interest for possible intraday downside exhaustion IF the greenback is indeed still heading higher.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: The US Dollar recovery has stalled at resistance and the immediate focus is on this pullback as the index approaches near-term uptrend support. From at trading standpoint, look for inflection into the lower parallels for guidance with a break below this near-term formation needed to mark resumption. Ultimately, a larger Dollar recovery may offer more favorable opportunities closer to broader downtrend resistance. Review my latest US Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term DXY technical trade levels.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly US Dollar Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Key US Data Releases

Key US Data Releases - USD Economic Calendar - DXY Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Technical Setups

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX & CAC Technical Outlook: Trend Remains Bullish with Potentially Bearish Twist
DAX & CAC Technical Outlook: Trend Remains Bullish with Potentially Bearish Twist
2021-01-21 14:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
2021-01-20 20:40:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD BoC Breakdown– Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD BoC Breakdown– Loonie Levels
2021-01-20 19:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Bull Moves May Not Be Done Yet - Setups in NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Bull Moves May Not Be Done Yet - Setups in NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
2021-01-20 18:45:00
Rates

USDOLLAR