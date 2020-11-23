News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Euro Muted on PMIs, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-11-23 09:00:00
Weekly Euro Technical Forecast: Ranges as Far as the Eye Can See
2020-11-22 16:00:00
News
S&P 500, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Vaccine-Led Rally May Take a Pause
2020-11-23 01:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
2020-11-22 16:00:00
News
Dow Jones, IBEX 35 Forecast: Positive Momentum to Start the Week
2020-11-23 10:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-11-22 12:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
2020-11-23 13:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
2020-11-22 16:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
2020-11-23 13:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Brexit Talk and Positive Covid Vaccine News Pump Sterling Higher
2020-11-23 09:14:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, GBP, Brexit, Fed, Treasury, Thanksgiving
2020-11-23 13:30:00
Yen and US Dollar May Bounce as PMI Data, Fed-Speak Spook Markets
2020-11-23 00:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: This Week Could Be Important for the DXY

2020-11-23 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
US Dollar Technical Outlook:

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) very near the September low
  • Long-term crossroad of support, make or break?
  • A breakdown is seen as having the most potential for a powerful move
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading very near the 91.74 low created back on September 1, which could be a significant make or break spot for the index. The crossroad of support created by a level from 1998 and the trend-line from 2011 suggests a big move may be in the cards.

At this juncture, given the generally weak trend and long-term nature of support, a breakdown is seen as holding more potential for a powerful move, than a hold and reversal to the upside is. A drop below 91.74 on a weekly basis could clear a path towards the 2018 low at 88.25.

It is possible this turns out to be one final strong move lower in 2020, but if support holds then risk leans more towards seeing a range continue to develop. A bounce may still indeed be vigorous, but with the general tone in the dollar weak without being significantly oversold, markets conditions generally lean towards it taking time to rebuild confidence on the top-side, and thus any kind of real momentum.

All-in-all, the US Dollar Index may be on the verge of making one final move in 2020, and even though that move looks likley to be on the downside at the moment, it is still prudent to respect support until it is broken below 91.74.

USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q4 USD Forecast
US Dollar Index (DXY) Weekly Chart (big support may finally break)

DXY weekly chart

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart (trend/tone weak into support)

DXY daily chart

U.S. Dollar Currency Index (DXY) Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

2020-11-23 06:00:00
2020-11-22 16:00:00
2020-11-20 18:30:00
2020-11-19 20:00:00
