US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-10-20 18:48:00
EUR/USD Eyes One-Month High, SURE Bonds Garner Huge Demand
2020-10-20 11:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Edge Higher on Weaker US Dollar, EIA Report in Focus
2020-10-21 06:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-20 17:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Outlook: Retail Traders May Chase Declines
2020-10-21 04:00:00
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-20 21:30:00
Gold Price Tracks Monthly Range as Fed Outlines Outcome Based Guidance
2020-10-21 05:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-20 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Shrugs Off Dire UK Borrowing Data
2020-10-21 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-10-20 18:48:00
USDJPY Price Hits a One-Month Low as the US Dollar Continues to Crumble
2020-10-21 09:30:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Dollar-Yen Undermined by Stimulus Hopes
2020-10-20 20:35:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Weakness Has Big Long-term Support in Focus

US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Weakness Has Big Long-term Support in Focus

2020-10-21 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

US Dollar Technical Outlook:

  • DXY sinking into long-term support via varying angles
  • Price action at this juncture is very important
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is currently working on a short-term lower-low to a new monthly low. More importantly the index is on the verge of retesting a very important support area from as far back as 2011 and even 1998.

There is a trend-line from 2011 running higher that is in confluence with a level that began in 1998. The 92 area has seen play at various times throughout the years, with the most recent influence coming in August when we saw a low form.

The 91.74 level is a big one. If it breaks we could see the DXY quickly run down to the 88.25 level, the 2018 low. It would be a rather sizable development, but even as such the Dollar would still be within the confines of a range that goes back to 2015.

If, however, the 91.74 level can hold and long-term confluent support can provide a floor, then perhaps we will see the dollar turn things around. But for it to do that it will take some work to build confidence in the upside as the trend since March has been decidedly lower.

The coming days and weeks could be rather important for the dollar outlook…

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q4 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

US Dollar Index (DXY) Weekly Chart (confluent support)

DXY weekly chart

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart (91.74 important)

DXY daily chart

U.S. Dollar Currency Index (DXY) Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

