US Dollar Index (DXY) Technical Outlook: Support Growing in Importance

2020-07-13 13:30:00

2020-07-13 13:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

USD Index (DXY) Highlights:

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) back near trend-line support
  • Watch how price action plays out around it

US Dollar Index (DXY) back near trend-line support

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has been chopping around since the late-May, early-June sell-off, leaving traders with limited price action to work with for making decisions. The 2018 trend-line that helped stem the decline is on the verge of being tested once again and the result could prove pivotal.

Hitting the trend-line and bouncing off it again may help further cement a floor that can help lead to another rally. But rallying off support won’t be without its challenges given the generally negative tone in place since topping during the coronavirus panic in March. The June high at 97.80 will need to be crossed along with the trend-line from the March high if the DXY is to gain traction towards the 200-day and beyond.

Should the trend-line break, the confirming factor will be a decline below the June low at 95.72. But it won’t be far below there that a test of a major long-term trend-line from 2014 could unfold. The trend-line also happens to be in very close proximity (~confluence) with the March low at 94.65.

Testing and holding/breaking of that line would be an even more important event than making a move around the 2018 threshold. But before we get to that we need to first focus on the 2018 trend-line as it could shape the near-term trading bias.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 US Dollar Forecast
Get My Guide

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart (near 2018 trend-line)

US Dollar Index (DXY) daily chart

U.S. Dollar Currency Index (DXY) Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

