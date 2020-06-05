Dollar Price Outlook: USD Technical Breakdown at Yearly Open Support

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
EUR/USD Price Faces a Key Resistance Level- EUR vs USD Outlook
2020-06-05 09:34:00
EURUSD Price Rally Shifts from ECB to NFPs, Nasdaq Teeters at Record
2020-06-05 00:01:00
Crude Oil Rally Hindered by Gap Resistance, OPEC+ Meeting in Limbo
2020-06-04 09:30:00
Gold Prices Sink, Crude Oil Risks Falling with OPEC+ Meeting in Doubt
2020-06-04 03:00:00
Gold Sinks, USD/JPY Surges as NFP Report Smashes Expectations
2020-06-05 12:40:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: What is Fueling the Rally?
2020-06-04 20:00:00
Gold Forecast: 2012 High Still on Radar as Price Holds May Range
2020-06-05 16:00:00
Gold Sinks, USD/JPY Surges as NFP Report Smashes Expectations
2020-06-05 12:40:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Multi-Week High; EU/UK Trade Update and US NFPs Ahead
2020-06-05 09:30:00
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-06-04 21:30:00
Gold Sinks, USD/JPY Surges as NFP Report Smashes Expectations
2020-06-05 12:40:00
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-06-04 21:30:00
Real Time News
  • AUD/USD hit its highest level since the beginning of January, having rose to a high of 0.7012, eyes now for a move to 0.7020 to offer resistance in the pair. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/GCNPNSgdc1 https://t.co/qBPoahTWqf
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -0.48% #BITCOINCASH +1.04% #ETHEREUM -0.21% #RIPPLE -0.49% #LITECOIN -0.39%
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.18%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.10%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/32vkxKLXCI
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 Inflation Rate YoY due at 17:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 3% Previous: 3.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-05
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 4.53% Gold: -1.95% Silver: -2.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/NYy8Z7mJ6l
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.73% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.68% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.52% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.43% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.50% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.74% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/POghhbQYMl
  • New York virus cases increase 0.3%, matching the prior 7-day average of 0.3% - BBG
  • Hey traders! We are wrapping up the week with #NFP release today. Get your market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist, @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/C8BJS9TNLf
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 3.63% US 500: 2.91% FTSE 100: -0.09% France 40: -0.13% Germany 30: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/zy2JWPvCSe
Dollar Price Outlook: USD Technical Breakdown at Yearly Open Support

2020-06-05 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

US Dollar Technical Price Outlook: DXY Near-term Trade Levels

  • US Dollar technical trade level update – Daily & 120min Charts
  • DXY marks eight-day decline into yearly open support at 96.50
  • Key resistance 97.87 – break below 96.21 needed to fuel next leg

The US Dollar plunged more than 3% on an eight-day decline with the index now down more than 6% from the yearly highs. Price is testing a major support confluence into the close of the week and the focus is on a reaction just lower for guidance. These are the updated technical targets and invalidation levels that matter on the US Dollar Index (DXY) weekly price chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this US Dollar trade setups and more.

US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY Daily

US Dollar Index Price Chart - DXY Daily - USD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; US Dollar Index on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last US Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that the, “The Dollar Index has broken below a multi-week consolidation / the May opening-range lows and keeps the focus lower heading into June.” The greenback is down more than 1.3% this week as the decline took another leg lower with DXY testing confluence support into the close on Friday.

The zone in focus is 96.44/50- a region defined by the objective yearly open & the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the March advance and converges on basic parallel support. The 100% extension of the broader decline rests just lower at 96.21 and a break / close below this threshold is needed to keep the immediate short-bias viable towards the 2019 low-day close at 95.55.

US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY 120min

US Dollar Index Price Chart - DXY 120min - USD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Dollar price action shows DXY trading within the confines of a descending pitchfork formation extending off the May highs with the lower parallel further highlighting the 96.44/50 support zone. Initial resistance now at the median-line / November lows at 97.11 with near-term bearish invalidation now lowered to the 2018 high / 61.8% retracement at 97.71/87- a breach / close above this threshold would be needed to shift the focus back to the long-side in the Dollar.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: The US Dollar breakdown has taken the index into confluence support at the objective yearly open. From at trading standpoint, a good spot to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops. Be on the lookout for topside exhaustion ahead of 97.87 IF price is indeed heading lower with a close below 96.21 needed to mark resumption. Keep in mind we have the FOMC interest rate decision on tap next week – stay nimble.

Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly US Dollar Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Key US Data Releases

Key US Data Releases - Dollar Economic Calendar - USD Event Risk Ahead

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Trade Setups

Recommended by Michael Boutros
Learn how to Trade with Confidence - Free Trading Guide
Get My Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

