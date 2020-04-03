We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: DXY Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & More
2020-04-03 16:45:00
USD, USD/CAD, EUR/USD & More: Charts for Next Week
2020-04-03 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Bears Beware- WTI Weekly Reversal Underway
2020-04-03 16:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip As Doubts Grow Over Saudi, Russia Truce
2020-04-03 07:02:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: SPX, USD, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100
2020-04-02 19:32:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook – Watch How Price Action Unfolds in Down-move
2020-04-02 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Faces Key Resistance Level
2020-04-03 10:08:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip As Doubts Grow Over Saudi, Russia Truce
2020-04-03 07:02:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: DXY Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & More
2020-04-03 16:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Continued Indecision
2020-04-03 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: DXY Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & More
2020-04-03 16:45:00
Swiss Franc, US Dollar, Yen May Rise on Fear of Maket Closures
2020-04-02 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Dollar Forecast - via @DailyFX: Despite an alarmingly poor #NFP report, the $DXY Index extends higher as $EURUSD and $GBPUSD edge lower while $USDJPY climbs. Where is the $USD headed next? Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/us_dollar_index/2020/04/03/us-dollar-price-chart-setups-post-nfp-dxy-eurusd-gbpusd-usdjpy.html #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/6rjdJaAOUu
  • Gold strength catalyzed by another dismal #JobsReport pushes the precious metal higher to test trend resistance. $XAUUSD $GC_F $GLD #Trading #GoldPrice #Commodities https://t.co/8Czfa9ThjU https://t.co/FKiQsZVd04
  • EUR/GBP Forecast: Levels & Signals to Consider- Euro vs GBP Price Outlook More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-gbp/2020/04/03/EURGBP-Forecast-Levels-Signals-to-Consider--Euro-vs-GBP-Price-Outlook-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/HCt1SLVG8V
  • 🇺🇸 USD Baker Hughes U.S. Rig Count (APR 3), Actual: 664 Expected: N/A Previous: 728 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-03
  • Russia to attend OPEC+ meeting on April 6th - TASS
  • Hey traders! With the weekend around the corner during quarantine, we hope you have planned some catching up with friends & family and of course binge-watching series! #quarantineplans https://t.co/SZMQcOIMjw
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.35%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 68.63%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/36XYnpSUDv
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Baker Hughes U.S. Rig Count (APR 3) due at 17:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 728 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-03
  • Russian President Putin says cuts to production could be slightly higher or lower than 10 million bpd $CL_F
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 6.72% Gold: 0.32% Silver: -0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/pJBXcra8CM
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: DXY Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & More

US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: DXY Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & More

2020-04-03 16:45:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

USD PRICE ANALYSIS – US DOLLAR RISES AGAINST EURO, POUND STERLING & YEN AS DISMAL NFP REPORT SPURS SAFE-HAVEN DEMAND; CAN THE DXY INDEX RALLY CONTINUE?

  • DXY Index extends higher while EUR/USD and GBP/USD edge lower as USD/JPY climbs despite an alarmingly poor NFP report
  • The US Dollar remains supported by demand for safe-haven assets amid the coronavirus lockdown and surge in unemployment
  • USD price action might continue to advance as cash-starved investors bid up the US Dollar and overpower the boost in liquidity from the FOMC

The US Dollar maintained gains recorded early on during Friday’s trading session after the March 2020 NFP report came across the wires. Judging by performance in the DXY Index, the US Dollar was higher by about 0.55% on balance even though the latest nonfarm payrolls print was the worst jobs report since 2009.

DXY – US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (YEAR-TO-DATE)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Forecast After NFP Nonfarm Payrolls Jobs Report Coronavirus

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

The DXY Index extended its recent string of advances as USD price action gained ground against major peers, like the Euro, Pound and Yen, which comprise 57.6%, 11.9% and 13.6% of the broader US Dollar Index, respectively.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Check out this free insight on forex trading basics
Get My Guide

As the coronavirus pandemic ravages the global economy, and steers forex traders into safe-haven currencies while risk aversion runs rampant, the DXY Index rebound back toward its recent peak could continue, and perhaps reach for fresh multi-year highs.

EUR/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (12 DECEMBER 2019 TO 03 APRIL 2020)

EURUSD Price Chart Euro to US Dollar Forecast

EUR/USD price action is lower by about 350-pips since last week after five consecutive days of downside. The recent bearish MACD crossover suggests more pain could be ahead for spot EUR/USD as US Dollar strength keeps dominating its Euro counterpart. Also, after EUR/USD breached the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of last month’s volatile trading range, selling pressure may persist and send spot prices toward the 1.06 handle.

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 27% -9% 6%
Weekly 45% 8% 24%
Learn how to use sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

GBP/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (28 JANUARY TO 03 APRIL 2020)

GBPUSD Price Chart Pound Sterling to US Dollar Forecast

GBP/USD has pulled back markedly following another rejection at the 1.2500 price mark – a zone of technical resistance underpinned by its 34-day exponential moving average and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its latest bearish leg – that was previously noted in this US Dollar forecast. In turn, spot GBP/USD price action might be primed for more downside as the Pound-Dollar drops near its weakest reading on record around the 1.15 level.

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% -2% 3%
Weekly -5% 15% 4%
Learn how to use sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

USD/JPY PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (10 FEBRUARY TO 03 APRIL 2020)

USD to Yen Price Chart US Dollar Forecast

USD/JPY has gyrated broadly throughout the year as US Dollar and Japanese Yen weather the wave of currency volatility. Although spot USD/JPY price action has perked up over the last two trading sessions, the Dollar-Yen may find itself bogged down by and anchored to the major area of technical confluence around 108.00-108.50.

USD/JPY BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% -14% -7%
Weekly 38% -7% 9%
Learn how to use sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

This level is underscored by the practically-horizontal 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages. That said, the trendline of support connecting the March 09 and April 01 lows, as well as a healthy RSI, speak to potential for higher spot prices.

Keep Reading – Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Price Outlook: Crude Bears Beware- WTI Weekly Reversal Underway
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Bears Beware- WTI Weekly Reversal Underway
2020-04-03 16:30:00
EUR/GBP Forecast: Levels & Signals to Consider- Euro vs GBP Price Outlook
EUR/GBP Forecast: Levels & Signals to Consider- Euro vs GBP Price Outlook
2020-04-03 14:47:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Faces Key Resistance Level
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Faces Key Resistance Level
2020-04-03 10:08:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Downtrend Back in Play
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Downtrend Back in Play
2020-04-03 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Bearish
GBP/USD
Mixed
USD/JPY
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.