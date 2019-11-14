US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD

US Dollar Technical Highlights:

USD/CAD rising towards confluent resistance

USD/CAD recaptured the 2012 trend-line last week, and since then it has continued to trade higher, but the rally may get stopped in its tracks soon. There is confluent resistance via the June trend-line and 200-day MA. Also, given the way the pair has traded with a lack of conviction, the currently ‘extended’ move into resistance in this environment might not take much to reverse. The outlook is turning increasingly bearish as it currently stands, watch how things play out around 13275.

AUD/USD breakdown has familiar lows in view

AUD/USD dinged lower off the December trend-line/200-day combo to start the month, now it is working on holding below 68009. If price maintains through support on a daily basis the breakdown will have in focus the 6700/6670 area met several times from August to October. The 6800-area in a bearish scenario will go from support to resistance.

Trading Forecasts and Educational Guides for traders of all experience levels can be found on the DailyFX Trading Guides page.

EUR/USD looks headed lower after a bounce

EUR/USD broke important support around the 11072 line, which has focus on the lows under 10900. But before getting there, in-line with how the Euro has been trading, the expectation is that we will see some kind of bounce before moving towards new cycle lows. On a rally look for the old support to turn into resistance should a recovery carry it that far. A retest could provide a nice risk/reward entry for those looking to establish shorts.

GBP/USD bull-flag or etching out downtrend

GBP/USD, is it building a bull-flag after last month’s historically strong rise, or is it slowly weakening towards a renewed downtrend? For now, the trend within the potential bull-flag is negative, but that is how these patterns work. It appears prudent to wait a bit longer before doing anything here, until either a clear bull-flag pattern forms and confirms via a breakout above the upper parallel, or we see the kind of selling come in that gives the upper hand to would-be shorts.

