US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2019-11-14 12:00:00
EUR/USD Price Remains Under Pressure and Searches for Support
2019-11-14 09:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2019-11-14 12:00:00
GBP/USD Signals to Break the Deadlock – British Pound to USD Price Forecast
2019-11-14 10:52:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Drive Higher Stalls at Resistance
2019-11-13 21:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Rally Tracks Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2019-11-13 18:26:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite China Data Miss, Fed's Powell in Focus
2019-11-14 06:00:00
Gold Prices React to Former Resistance Zone and Snap Bearish Series
2019-11-14 03:00:00
US Dollar, Stocks Eye Powell Testimony as Trade Talks Stumble
2019-11-14 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Rally Following Fed Rate Odds; USD/CAD Aims Higher, For Now
2019-11-13 16:10:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-13 14:55:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
Real Time News
  • $USDMXN ripping higher ahead of the Banxico rate decision due later today at 19:00 GMT. Stay tuned for a full analysis on the Mexican Peso and Banco de Mexico https://t.co/6R89PZRWbK
  • Geopolitical developments send #oil prices soaring or falling. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/XVXLyG8vjq #OOTT https://t.co/R9YOxdPwXc
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.14% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.08% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.12% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.41% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.80% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/C0qfNx1Ewq
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Continuing Claims (NOV 2) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1685k Previous: 1689k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-14
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Initial Jobless Claims (NOV 9) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 215k Previous: 211k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-14
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 CAD New Housing Price Index (YoY) (SEP) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -0.2% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-14
  • German Fin Min Scholz: German economy not in crisis, no need for stimulus now. (BBG). #euro #ecb
  • North Korea are reportedly not interested in a meeting with the US - KCNA
  • How can you use events and news to trade? Find out: https://t.co/MNvj9Hwoal #tradingstyle https://t.co/fPMmkHueuU
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.56%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 84.19%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ZC39UhhxQb
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD

2019-11-14 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

US Dollar Technical Highlights:

  • USD/CAD rising towards confluent resistance
  • AUD/USD breakdown has familiar lows in view
  • EUR/USD looks headed lower after a bounce
  • GBP/USD bull-flag or etching out downtrend

USD/CAD rising towards confluent resistance

USD/CAD recaptured the 2012 trend-line last week, and since then it has continued to trade higher, but the rally may get stopped in its tracks soon. There is confluent resistance via the June trend-line and 200-day MA. Also, given the way the pair has traded with a lack of conviction, the currently ‘extended’ move into resistance in this environment might not take much to reverse. The outlook is turning increasingly bearish as it currently stands, watch how things play out around 13275.

USD/CAD Daily Chart (confluent resistance nearing)

US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

AUD/USD breakdown has familiar lows in view

AUD/USD dinged lower off the December trend-line/200-day combo to start the month, now it is working on holding below 68009. If price maintains through support on a daily basis the breakdown will have in focus the 6700/6670 area met several times from August to October. The 6800-area in a bearish scenario will go from support to resistance.

AUD/USD Daily Chart (breaking down toward 6700 level)

US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD

AUD/USD Chart by TradingView

Trading Forecasts and Educational Guides for traders of all experience levels can be found on the DailyFX Trading Guides page.

EUR/USD looks headed lower after a bounce

EUR/USD broke important support around the 11072 line, which has focus on the lows under 10900. But before getting there, in-line with how the Euro has been trading, the expectation is that we will see some kind of bounce before moving towards new cycle lows. On a rally look for the old support to turn into resistance should a recovery carry it that far. A retest could provide a nice risk/reward entry for those looking to establish shorts.

EUR/USD Daily Chart (10900 in sights)

US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD

EUR/USD Chart by TradingView

GBP/USD bull-flag or etching out downtrend

GBP/USD, is it building a bull-flag after last month’s historically strong rise, or is it slowly weakening towards a renewed downtrend? For now, the trend within the potential bull-flag is negative, but that is how these patterns work. It appears prudent to wait a bit longer before doing anything here, until either a clear bull-flag pattern forms and confirms via a breakout above the upper parallel, or we see the kind of selling come in that gives the upper hand to would-be shorts.

GBP/USD Daily Chart (bull-flag or rolling over?)

US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

***Updates will be provided on the above thoughts and others in the trading/technical outlook webinars held at 1030 GMT on Tuesday and Friday. If you are looking for ideas and feedback on how to improve your overall approach to trading, join me on Thursday each week for the Becoming a Better Trader webinar series.

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

