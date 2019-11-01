US Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, DXY

US Dollar Technical Highlights:

US Dollar Index (DXY) backing towards big support test

AUD/USD looking to come off of trend resistance

USD/CAD bounce for real? Not trusting it…

GBP/USD still holding its own, bullish so far

The US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to look like it wants to head lower, and with that the lower parallel of a channel in place since last year could soon get tested. It’s a structure that has kept the tepid trend pointed higher, so a hold there is viewed as critical if a larger reversal isn’t to take shape. A breakdown below could trigger big selling as the longer-term trend comes into question with market participants. But as always, must respect support until it’s broken.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Weekly Chart (bottom of channel nearing)

AUD/USD has showed some strength recently, but if the longer-term trend and resistance have anything to say about it, there might not be much more left on the upside from here. Between a one-year trend-line and the 200-day coming down just above it, it’s a tough spot for Aussie to climb through. There is a developing channel off the recent low that traders with a more conservative approach can wait to break before becoming aggressive with shorts.

AUD/USD Daily Chart (turning off resistance)

USD/CAD came very near the 13000 mark before bouncing hard on the BoC meeting on Wednesday. The 13000 mark is important (13015 to be exact), because a break below will be not only create a lower-low from July, but also help cement the 2012 trend-line break. Without this confirmation discussed in last week’s USD/CAD article, it is tough to get too bearish. A break, though, and USD/CAD could in trouble for some time to come.

USD/CAD Weekly Chart (bearish leg of patterns could trigger soon)

USD/CAD Daily Chart (Bounce only temporary?)

GBP/USD is holding up well so far given how far it had previously rallied in such a short period of time. If it can maintain a bid off the upper parallel tied to the trend-line off the September low, look for higher levels to come. A little more time would do the chart some good, though, to build a stronger base before attempting to propel higher. Overall bullish at this time.

GBP/USD Daily Chart (holding up well so far)

