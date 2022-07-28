FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Watching the Turn Lower from Resistance

FTSE 100 Technical Highlights:

The FTSE is currently setting up to fail upon a break of price level and 200-day MA

This could set up for a broader range to develop from current levels down to 7k

Recently, the FTSE has been struggling around the 200-day moving average and June 28 high at 7362. This morning price punched through, but was quickly swatted lower – this type of punch and reverse price action through resistance suggests we may see some downside follow-through in the days ahead.

General global risk appetite for stocks is somewhat bullish, so we might not see the FTSE fall apart here, but we could see a range start to develop from around current levels down to the 7k mark. A pullback towards 7200, a recent swing-low, appears to be a reasonable target.

If stocks start to really get some traction on the downside then indeed we may see a testing of the bottom of the range around 7k. At some point this level looks likely to break as a broader bear market continues to grip global stock markets, but it is unclear from what levels a decline may begin.

It could be that the FTSE starts putting in an important ceiling now, or a temporary one off a technical failure to hold above resistance.

Should we see today’s reversal fail to hold in place, then look for the day high at 7396 as an invalidation point for a bearish trading bias. A break above that level will clearly have the 200-day MA and June 28 high broken. At that juncture, the bias would be higher and have current resistance potentially turning into a new source of support.

FTSE Daily Chart

FTSE chart by TradingView

