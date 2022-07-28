News & Analysis at your fingertips.

FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Watching the Turn Lower from Resistance

FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Watching the Turn Lower from Resistance

Paul Robinson, Strategist

FTSE 100 Technical Highlights:

  • The FTSE is currently setting up to fail upon a break of price level and 200-day MA
  • This could set up for a broader range to develop from current levels down to 7k

Recently, the FTSE has been struggling around the 200-day moving average and June 28 high at 7362. This morning price punched through, but was quickly swatted lower – this type of punch and reverse price action through resistance suggests we may see some downside follow-through in the days ahead.

General global risk appetite for stocks is somewhat bullish, so we might not see the FTSE fall apart here, but we could see a range start to develop from around current levels down to the 7k mark. A pullback towards 7200, a recent swing-low, appears to be a reasonable target.

If stocks start to really get some traction on the downside then indeed we may see a testing of the bottom of the range around 7k. At some point this level looks likely to break as a broader bear market continues to grip global stock markets, but it is unclear from what levels a decline may begin.

It could be that the FTSE starts putting in an important ceiling now, or a temporary one off a technical failure to hold above resistance.

Should we see today’s reversal fail to hold in place, then look for the day high at 7396 as an invalidation point for a bearish trading bias. A break above that level will clearly have the 200-day MA and June 28 high broken. At that juncture, the bias would be higher and have current resistance potentially turning into a new source of support.

FTSE Daily Chart

FTSE daily chart

FTSE chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

