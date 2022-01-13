News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Euro Forecast: Dollar Sell-Off May be Losing Steam as EUR/USD Nears 1.15
2022-01-13 12:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Greenlighted on ECB Rate Hike Bets, Rising EU Bond Yields
2022-01-13 04:00:00
News
Crude Oil Surges as US Dollar Wilts Under CPI Burden. Where to Next for WTI?
2022-01-13 06:00:00
Oil Price Eyes 2021 High as RSI Pushes Toward Overbought Territory
2022-01-12 20:30:00
News
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2022-01-12 17:30:00
Dow Jones Advances After Powell Testimony, Hang Seng May Follow Higher
2022-01-12 01:00:00
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Running Into a Familiar Zone of Resistance
2022-01-13 10:31:00
Gold Price Leaps as the US Dollar Crumbles After US CPI. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-01-13 02:00:00
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Catapults Higher, USD Positioning Wipe Out
2022-01-13 09:05:00
GBP Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Additional Bank of England Rate Hikes are on The Way
2022-01-13 09:00:00
News
USD/JPY Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend January Opening Range
2022-01-12 23:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-01-12 19:48:00
FTSE Technical Analysis: Extending Towards Multi-year Resistance

FTSE Technical Analysis: Extending Towards Multi-year Resistance

Paul Robinson, Strategist

FTSE 100 Technical Highlights:

  • The FTSE is nearing its pre-pandemic highs
  • Yearly highs from 2018 and 2019 lie just beyond there

The FTSE 100 is continuing its strength following a breakout above a barrier of resistance via the trend-line running off the 2018 high. The upward trajectory appears set to continue in the near-term, but big resistance lies not far ahead.

The pre-pandemic highs created in January 2020 at 7689 along with the 2019 high at 7711 makes for a tight zone of resistance that may be difficult to overcome on the first approach. Price action will be key to watch.

A reaction, i.e. a swift reversal day, could be the first indication that a correction will begin. Given the way the FTSE often times trades – three steps forward, two back – it wouldn’t be surprising to see a pullback of a few hundred points before trying to push onward again.

Whether the initial set of resistance levels can be broke on a first test or not, beyond there lies the 2018 record high at 7903. This makes the zone from right around 7700 up to just over 7900 a very important one to pay attention to in the days/weeks ahead.

For now, continuing to run with a bullish bias but that appears likely to be soon put to the test. A corrective move, whether it comes in the form of a pullback or consolidation, could do the FTSE some good for extending into fresh record territory. The preferred strategy is to buy on dips over chasing momentum.

FTSE Daily Chart

ftse daily chart

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

