FTSE Technical Analysis: Extending Towards Multi-year Resistance

FTSE 100 Technical Highlights:

The FTSE is nearing its pre-pandemic highs

Yearly highs from 2018 and 2019 lie just beyond there

The FTSE 100 is continuing its strength following a breakout above a barrier of resistance via the trend-line running off the 2018 high. The upward trajectory appears set to continue in the near-term, but big resistance lies not far ahead.

The pre-pandemic highs created in January 2020 at 7689 along with the 2019 high at 7711 makes for a tight zone of resistance that may be difficult to overcome on the first approach. Price action will be key to watch.

A reaction, i.e. a swift reversal day, could be the first indication that a correction will begin. Given the way the FTSE often times trades – three steps forward, two back – it wouldn’t be surprising to see a pullback of a few hundred points before trying to push onward again.

Whether the initial set of resistance levels can be broke on a first test or not, beyond there lies the 2018 record high at 7903. This makes the zone from right around 7700 up to just over 7900 a very important one to pay attention to in the days/weeks ahead.

For now, continuing to run with a bullish bias but that appears likely to be soon put to the test. A corrective move, whether it comes in the form of a pullback or consolidation, could do the FTSE some good for extending into fresh record territory. The preferred strategy is to buy on dips over chasing momentum.

FTSE Daily Chart

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX