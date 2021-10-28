News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
ECB Breaking News: EUR/USD Ticks Lower as Dovish ECB Holds Rates, Stage Set for December
2021-10-28 12:13:00
Nasdaq 100 Fails to Break Despite Google, EURUSD Will Struggle for Break Despite Heavy Event Risk
2021-10-28 04:00:00
News
Australian Dollar Poised as Yields Roar and Oil Sinks. Will AUD/USD Get Going?
2021-10-28 06:30:00
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Eases on Iranian Supply Prospects, US Inventory Build
2021-10-28 03:00:00
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-27 19:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Outlook: Retail Traders Continue Selling, Will Prices Rise?
2021-10-27 02:00:00
News
Gold Price Susceptible to Rebound in US Treasury Yields
2021-10-28 14:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk with US GDP in the Spotlight Before Upcoming FOMC
2021-10-28 06:00:00
News
Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Coils at 52-Week Moving Average
2021-10-27 18:01:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
News
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Preview: Outlook Report to Provide Fresh Update
2021-10-28 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
FTSE Technical Analysis: Testing the Breakout

FTSE Technical Analysis: Testing the Breakout

Paul Robinson, Strategist

On Tuesday, the FTSE broke out of a multi-month range and is now testing the once resistance level at the top of the range. How things unfold here will be important, as either the test is successful and the FTSE trades higher, or it fails and the market declines back into the range.

A breakdown below 7180 would have the FTSE clearly back inside the range dating to June and beneath the shorter-term range that developed last week into this one. If, however, the test is successful, then the next point of resistance to watch on strength is the 2018 trend-line up near 7400.

For the full set of details, please see the video above…

FTSE Daily Chart

FTSE daily chart

FTSE Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Long-term Support May Soon Be in View
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Long-term Support May Soon Be in View
2021-10-28 12:00:00
Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Coils at 52-Week Moving Average
Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Coils at 52-Week Moving Average
2021-10-27 18:01:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Pressured into ECB- Breakout Levels
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Pressured into ECB- Breakout Levels
2021-10-27 18:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Testing Long and Short-term Support
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Testing Long and Short-term Support
2021-10-27 12:30:00
