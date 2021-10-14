FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Looking to Break Multi-month Range

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Leaps as US Dollar Held Down by Treasury Yields. Where to for EUR/USD From Here?
2021-10-14 07:00:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Forecast: Rally Stumbles on API Inventory Build, OPEC Report
2021-10-14 03:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Shines as US Dollar Sinks and Energy Soars. Where to From Here?
2021-10-14 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-10-14 11:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-10-14 09:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Outlook Shines as US Dollar Sinks and Energy Soars. Where to From Here?
2021-10-14 02:00:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Bank of England Speech Key to Sterling (GBP) Strength
2021-10-14 11:10:00
British Pound Q4 Forecast: Preparing the Ground for Interest Rate Hikes
2021-10-14 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY Rate Rally Vulnerable to RSI Sell Signal
2021-10-13 19:00:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
Real Time News
  • $ETH breakout up to the next res level possible resistance at fibo 3881, then 4k level in view https://t.co/e1jAMSlQKc https://t.co/l96OObArTf
  • Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 30 for the first time since Sep 28, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 15,285.20. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Germany 30 strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Wt8A0u6abD
  • Bank of America: net income for the third quarter was $7.7 billion, with earnings per share coming in at $0.85 beating estimates of $0.71. Get your market update from @HathornSabin here: https://t.co/vj5cYxILrs https://t.co/S5esKiZpvW
  • The indices are all up and rising on the morning while all the tickers attached to major earnings releases (MS, C, BAC, AA, TSM) are down after varying bullish opening gaps. So, it's not earnings enthusiasm that is lifting these markets...
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.08% Oil - US Crude: 0.58% Gold: 0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/iBtG6JlXYm
  • The $SPY S&P 500 ETF has had a very strong open amid the broader 'risk on' charge. Currently the biggest day-over-day advance since July 20th and we are tracking above the past 6-weeks' range midpoint https://t.co/zzdOS9bjoI
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.59%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 74.84%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/JLa4M3oUy7
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.89% Oil - US Crude: 0.52% Gold: 0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/3XtZSaleFz
  • EU reportedly ready to escalate Brexit clash if UK quits Northern Ireland pact $GBP
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bostic Speech due at 14:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-14
FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Looking to Break Multi-month Range

FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Looking to Break Multi-month Range

Paul Robinson, Strategist

FTSE 100 Technical Highlights:

  • The FTSE is working towards a breakout, but…
  • Can’t jump the gun as we need to see confirmation
  • Multi-month consolidation could lead to 2020 highs and better
The FTSE 100 is working on breaking out of the multi-month range it has been building since around May. If we see a close above 7220 the market may indeed string together a run that takes it back towards the pre-pandemic highs and possibly better.

But before getting too bulled up we want to see at least a daily close in breakout territory, and given the duration of the consolidation pattern a weekly close would be even better. We may get it this week if buying pressure continues to persist through end-of-day tomorrow.

Upon confirmation of a breakout, the next point of resistance to watch is a trend-line running lower from the 2018 high, this currently lies near 7400. Beyond that point the 2020 highs at just shy of 7700 could come into focus.

But as it happened the last time we discussed the FTSE, a rejection could soon occur, and while this in of itself won’t turn the outlook bearish it will keep things neutral. In this scenario, if later the FTSE is to undergo a bullish breakout it would be preferable that weakness be muted and price stay near the high end of the range. Increased pressure prior to a breakout increases the likelihood that it won't result in a false breakout.

For the outlook at this time to turn decisively bearish we will need to see a hard turn down in momentum that takes out the 200-day moving average along with the bottom of the range at 6813. Barring any major shocks this is unlikely to happen any time soon.

FTSE Daily Chart

FTSE daily chart

FTSE Chart by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Bullish Momentum Remains Firm - Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-13 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Makes a Move on 1800 - XAU/USD Levels
2021-10-13 17:00:00
2021-10-13 17:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Euro Could Squeeze Higher
2021-10-13 12:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Euro Could Squeeze Higher
2021-10-13 12:30:00
2021-10-13 12:30:00
