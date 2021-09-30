FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Can it Punch Through its Ceiling?

FTSE 100 Technical Highlights:

The FTSE is coming off strong support, but…

Has a fairly strong ceiling to punch through

The FTSE 100 is making a strong comeback these days after hitting the bottom of a multi-month range and the 200-day moving average. The spring back has in focus a trend-line running lower from the January 2020 high created just before the pandemic roiled markets.

In confluence with this trend-line, and perhaps more importantly, is the top-end of the range that has been developing since June. The two combined could create a ceiling that proves too difficult to climb through, at least on an initial attempt.

A turnabout in momentum after thoroughly testing resistance from around 7172 up to 7225 could provide a decent risk/reward opportunity for those looking to play for a continuation of range conditions. A quick turn lower looks likely, at the least.

If we see momentum pick up as resistance comes into play, then perhaps we will see a breakout scenario unfold. It would take a daily and maybe even a weekly close outside the range to garner further interest from the long-side of the tape.

For now, risk/reward from either side of the tape doesn’t appear favorable until we see how resistance is handled.

FTSE Daily Chart

FTSE Chart by TradingView

