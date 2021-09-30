News & Analysis at your fingertips.

FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Can it Punch Through its Ceiling?

FTSE 100 Technical Analysis: Can it Punch Through its Ceiling?

Paul Robinson, Strategist

FTSE 100 Technical Highlights:

  • The FTSE is coming off strong support, but…
  • Has a fairly strong ceiling to punch through
The FTSE 100 is making a strong comeback these days after hitting the bottom of a multi-month range and the 200-day moving average. The spring back has in focus a trend-line running lower from the January 2020 high created just before the pandemic roiled markets.

In confluence with this trend-line, and perhaps more importantly, is the top-end of the range that has been developing since June. The two combined could create a ceiling that proves too difficult to climb through, at least on an initial attempt.

A turnabout in momentum after thoroughly testing resistance from around 7172 up to 7225 could provide a decent risk/reward opportunity for those looking to play for a continuation of range conditions. A quick turn lower looks likely, at the least.

If we see momentum pick up as resistance comes into play, then perhaps we will see a breakout scenario unfold. It would take a daily and maybe even a weekly close outside the range to garner further interest from the long-side of the tape.

For now, risk/reward from either side of the tape doesn’t appear favorable until we see how resistance is handled.

FTSE Daily Chart

FTSE daily chart

FTSE Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

