EUR/USD
US Dollar Bid on Safe Haven Flows vs EUR/USD and GBP/USD
2020-10-28 09:45:00
EUR/USD Slumps as COVID-19 Resurgence Roils the Euro Ahead of the ECB Rate Decision
2020-10-28 09:05:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-28 11:00:00
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Virus Cases, Hang Seng Vulnerable to a Pullback
2020-10-28 02:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-28 11:00:00
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Virus Cases, Hang Seng Vulnerable to a Pullback
2020-10-28 02:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-28 11:00:00
Gold Price Coils Up in Tight Range. Will US Election Trigger Breakout?
2020-10-28 06:00:00
US Dollar Bid on Safe Haven Flows vs EUR/USD and GBP/USD
2020-10-28 09:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Hovering Close to 1.30 Amid Brexit Talks
2020-10-28 08:20:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Wait-and-See Bank of Japan May Bolster JPY
2020-10-28 04:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar in the Hot Seat as Election Nears
2020-10-26 20:00:00
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Working Towards March Retest (or Worse)

FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Working Towards March Retest (or Worse)

2020-10-28 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

FTSE Technical Highlights:

  • FTSE broke wedge, now testing bottom of multi-month channel
  • Break of lower parallel anticipated to lead to acceleration lower
  • Looking a new low coming soon, possible channel breakdown
The FTSE 100 grind lower may soon come to an end as the trend could begin to accelerate. There was a series of lows around 5780 that forged a wedge, that has been broken. This has the bottom-side of channel dating back to early June in play.

It has been a stubborn structure, or robust, however you want to describe the ongoing channel, and that is why a breach outside would likely see price gain momentum. In this case, bringing the March lows near 4900 into play, or worse.

A move towards the March lows would have a trend-line (on a log scale weekly chart) in play from the late-80s. This is where the coronavirus low was found, but with it upward sloping it is now about 300 points higher (~5200).

Perhaps a higher-low is created at the trend-line, or we get a full retest and maybe break of the March low. Hard to say at this juncture, we’ll need to see what is transpiring should the FTSE move to that point.

First, though, the underside parallel of the multi-month channel needs to be broken convincingly, as it has flirted with doing so but has yet to close beneath. For as long as it holds the outlook is still neutral to bearish, but difficult to justify an aggressive bearish bias. Longs don’t hold much appeal at this juncture outside of maybe some quick flips as price could still rebound off declining support.

FTSE Daily Chart (testing bottom of channel hard)

FTSE daily chart

FTSE Weekly Log Chart (long-term trend-line, march lows)

FTSE weekly log chart

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

