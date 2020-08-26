News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Outlook: August Low on Radar as RSI Tracks Downward Trend
2020-08-26 05:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-08-25 20:00:00
News
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle to Extend Rise on Hurricane Jitters
2020-08-26 06:34:00
S&P 500 and AUD/USD May Fall as Crude Oil Prices Rise Ahead
2020-08-26 03:00:00
News
Dow Jones Industrial Average May Fall as the VIX Bounces Off Post-Crisis Low
2020-08-26 07:00:00
Fed Symposium Preview: Jackson Hole to Fuel Market Volatility
2020-08-25 21:30:00
News
Nasdaq 100 Soars, but Asia-Pacific Stocks Fail to Catch Up. Gold Rises
2020-08-26 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coiling Up Ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
2020-08-26 02:00:00
News
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Intersection of Support & Resistance of Varying Durations
2020-08-26 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Retains a Bid as Jackson Hole Symposium Comes Into View
2020-08-26 08:12:00
News
Japanese Yen Volatility Rises on Jackson Hole and Abe Speculation
2020-08-26 09:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook: Heavy, Unable to Get into Gear

FTSE 100 Technical Outlook: Heavy, Unable to Get into Gear

2020-08-26 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

FTSE 100 Technical Highlights:

  • FTSE doesn’t look to healthy, at risk of a fall in the fall
  • No confirmation yet, but it wouldn’t take much

FTSE doesn’t look to healthy, at risk of a fall in the fall

The FTSE continues to tread water and the longer it does while other markets remains stable to higher, namely the U.S., the worse it is viewed for the index as we head towards the fall. The relative weakness continues to become increasingly glaring.

If we start to see price decline below the monthly low at 5852 and break the lower parallel of the would-be bull-flag that could still be in the cards, then the FTSE may indeed be in trouble and in for a run towards the March lows.

It is still also possible that the bull-flag scenario does play out, but with global risk appetite firm and the FTSE doing nothing, along with a seasonally weak time of the year quickly nearing, this scenario is running out of time. Nevertheless a break above 6326 could have the top-side in play.

For now though the FTSE may do nothing and continue to move sideways until we get into September. Keep an eye on the U.S. markets as they traverse into record territory. Things certainly look frothy there and we may see some mean reversion between the stock market and reality. In this case, weakness abroad is likely to send the FTSE over the edge.

At the immediate moment, not pressing bets in either direction looks like a prudent way to handle the choppy trading conditions we are presented with. Better risk/reward will at some point present itself.

FTSE Daily Chart (choppy, relatively weak)

FTSE daily chart

UK 100 Index Charts by Tradingview

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

