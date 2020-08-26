FTSE 100 Technical Outlook: Heavy, Unable to Get into Gear

FTSE 100 Technical Highlights:

FTSE doesn’t look to healthy, at risk of a fall in the fall

No confirmation yet, but it wouldn’t take much

FTSE doesn’t look to healthy, at risk of a fall in the fall

The FTSE continues to tread water and the longer it does while other markets remains stable to higher, namely the U.S., the worse it is viewed for the index as we head towards the fall. The relative weakness continues to become increasingly glaring.

If we start to see price decline below the monthly low at 5852 and break the lower parallel of the would-be bull-flag that could still be in the cards, then the FTSE may indeed be in trouble and in for a run towards the March lows.

It is still also possible that the bull-flag scenario does play out, but with global risk appetite firm and the FTSE doing nothing, along with a seasonally weak time of the year quickly nearing, this scenario is running out of time. Nevertheless a break above 6326 could have the top-side in play.

For now though the FTSE may do nothing and continue to move sideways until we get into September. Keep an eye on the U.S. markets as they traverse into record territory. Things certainly look frothy there and we may see some mean reversion between the stock market and reality. In this case, weakness abroad is likely to send the FTSE over the edge.

At the immediate moment, not pressing bets in either direction looks like a prudent way to handle the choppy trading conditions we are presented with. Better risk/reward will at some point present itself.

Recommended by Paul Robinson Check out the Q3 Equity Forecast Get My Guide

FTSE Daily Chart (choppy, relatively weak)

UK 100 Index Charts by Tradingview

You can join me every Wednesday at 930 GMT for live analysis on equity indices and commodities, and for the remaining roster of live events, check out the webinar calendar.

Tools for Forex Traders

Whether you are a beginning or experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX