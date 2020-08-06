FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Choppy Price Action Still Has Bullish Potential

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Waits for US NFPs, EUR/GBP Slides on Sterling Strength
2020-08-06 11:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/CHF Rates at Risk as Rising Covid-19 Cases Sour Sentiment
2020-08-06 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-05 17:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Trying to Break Strong Resistance
2020-08-05 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Leads Mixed Nikkei 225 and ASX 200, DBS Boosts Straits Times
2020-08-06 04:00:00
S&P 500 Just Behind the Nasdaq 100 in its Bid for a New High, Dow Jones Lags
2020-08-05 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Surge May Be Losing Steam, US Fiscal Stimulus Eyed
2020-08-06 09:00:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-05 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England Leaves Policy Measures Unchanged, GBP/USD Picks Up a Bid
2020-08-06 06:31:00
Euro at Risk on EU Digital Sovereignty Stance, USD Eyes Stimulus Talks
2020-08-06 01:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-08-05 22:00:00
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Japanese Yen at Key Juncture, USD Rebound
2020-08-04 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 Inflation Rate YoY (JUL) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 3.4% Previous: 3.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-06
  • 🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (01/AUG) Actual: 1,186K Expected: 1415K Previous: 1434K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-06
  • 🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-Week Average (01/AUG) Actual: 1,337.75K Previous: 1368.5K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-06
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.82%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.11%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/8lwdCO7f8U
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.29% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.00% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.18% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/gpL0CBYyXO
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Continuing Jobless Claims (25/JUL) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 16720K Previous: 17018K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-06
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (01/AUG) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 1415K Previous: 1434K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-06
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-Week Average (01/AUG) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 1368.5K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-06
  • BoE's Bailey says there is an awful lot of risk to the downside in forecasts $GBP
  • 🇧🇷 Unemployment Rate (JUN) Actual: 13.3% Expected: 13.2% Previous: 12.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-06
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Choppy Price Action Still Has Bullish Potential

FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Choppy Price Action Still Has Bullish Potential

2020-08-06 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

FTSE 100 Technical Highlights:

  • FTSE may be in process of building bull-flag
  • For now still in weak position, some more work needed

FTSE may be in process of building bull-flag

The FTSE is trying to find its footing and with general global appetite, especially in the U.S., remaining relatively solid, we could see the lagging UK index make its way higher at some point. It will take some more time to develop, but a bull-flag pattern may be in the works.

Bull-flags are not to be acted on though until they are confirmed as a pattern – bottom-line, don’t anticipate their development, rather react to the breakout once formed. The trigger of the formation is a breakout above the trend-line running off the June high over the July high. The underside parallel is the June low and thus far the August low. Price could drop a little lower into the line and still hold up.

The trend within one of these patterns is still negative, though, as evidenced by the series of lower-lows and lower-highs, which means that should the pattern not form and we see this sequence of lower-lows and lower-highs continue, at some point sellers could come in earnest and downside momentum pick up.

To confirm the pattern, a run and break of the top-side trend-line is needed. Crossing 6323 (July high) will further confirm the break as well. Should we see an eventual break, then a run at the December 2018 low at 6536 and better could be in the works.

For traders looking to play the developing pattern within its confines, turns off the lower and upper thresholds could offer near-term fade-trades within the congestion.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q3 Equity Forecast
Get My Guide

FTSE Daily Chart (chop could turn into bull-flag)

FTSE daily chart

UK 100 Index Charts by Tradingview

You can join me every Wednesday at 930 GMT for live analysis on equity indices and commodities, and for the remaining roster of live events, check out the webinar calendar.

Tools for Forex Traders

Whether you are a beginning or experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/JPY Forecast: Key Signals and Levels on Euro vs JPY Price Chart
EUR/JPY Forecast: Key Signals and Levels on Euro vs JPY Price Chart
2020-08-06 09:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Plummets to Major Uptrend Support
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Plummets to Major Uptrend Support
2020-08-05 15:30:00
S&P 500 Just Behind the Nasdaq 100 in its Bid for a New High, Dow Jones Lags
S&P 500 Just Behind the Nasdaq 100 in its Bid for a New High, Dow Jones Lags
2020-08-05 12:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Trying to Break Strong Resistance
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Trying to Break Strong Resistance
2020-08-05 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.