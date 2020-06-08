FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Rallying Towards Test of Meaningful Resistance

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bulls Boosted, US Dollar Shorts Ease Despite DXY Sell-Off - COT Report
2020-06-08 09:30:00
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Still Bullish, More Stimulus Planned
2020-06-06 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Yawn at OPEC+ Cuts, World Bank Outlook Eyed
2020-06-08 02:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Big Gap & Resistance Levels in View
2020-06-07 00:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Soars Above 200-Day Average on NFPs, Will the Fed Keep the Dollar Sliding
2020-06-06 02:04:00
S&P 500 Surges as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Implodes Post-Jobs Report
2020-06-05 17:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Key Support Level in Play
2020-06-08 09:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Slammed Lower on Record US Jobs Creation
2020-06-06 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Latest Outlook - UK Market Webinar
2020-06-08 12:29:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK Government Looking to Speed Up Lockdown Unwind Timetable
2020-06-08 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Yen May Rise as Markets Turn Timid After US Jobs Data
2020-06-08 06:30:00
JPY May Rise if OECD, World Bank Forecasts Shatter Growth Prospects
2020-06-08 05:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.22%, while traders in EUR/JPY are at opposite extremes with 76.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/UFY3uSqUpM
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to review the setups we're tracking into the open of the week! https://t.co/chKtG7waxH
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.30% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.22% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.21% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/DgoBKbqJk2
  • Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 15mins! https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • AUD/USD has had the most impressive show of trend over the past couple of months with the pair gaining almost 1500 pips from the March low. Get your $AUDUSD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/vLz4Rpln3u https://t.co/r0jo8SikNw
  • Join @MBForex 's at 8:30 AM ET/12:30 PM GMT for his weekly strategy #webinar Register here: https://t.co/VAnAfZU02T https://t.co/OcneElRC3l
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-08
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.12%, while traders in EUR/JPY are at opposite extremes with 74.40%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/cVNSG4d6We
  • Repaso a los eventos más importantes de la semana, enfoque en #FOMC y #OPEP+ #webinar #trading https://t.co/L0gAjKk7Jt https://t.co/uvJXhVEH99
  • Tune in to @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT for insight on major event risk in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/X8TIhpKxtF https://t.co/MGGmO9fjUO
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Rallying Towards Test of Meaningful Resistance

FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Rallying Towards Test of Meaningful Resistance

2020-06-08 11:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

FTSE 100 Technical Highlights:

  • FTSE rising to 2018 low, bounce zone from March
  • Starting to edge outside of bullish channel
  • Cautious stance here may be warranted

FTSE rising to 2018 low, bounce zone from March

The FTSE continues its advance off the March low, stringing together a solid run over the past week. Last week we looked at the bullish channel price is contained within, noting that as long as it stays inside, or more specifically above the lower parallel, that the trend is neutral to up.

We are seeing price start to rise out of the top of the channel as it nears an important inflection point, the first level of price resistance the index has encountered since bottoming in March. The December 2018 low was an important one for not only the FTSE, but global stocks as a whole.

It is also around the first significant bounce point that developed following the initial coronavirus blast in late February. This makes the 6536/85 zone an important one to watch as the FTSE tries to string together more gains. A turn off resistance will keep price contained within the channel.

Still to be determined of course whether we would see a meaningful decline or shallow correction from resistance, if one develops at all. It would be a healthy development if another short-term base developed, providing traders a potential opportunity for a continuation entry on new longs.

If price action becomes starkly negative there could be some short opportunities for traders to take advantage of as the trend off the Q1 low gets challenged. In any event, the FTSE is on the verge of testing resistance and helping shape the near-term outlook. It’s possible it runs through as well, in which case the next level up would be the 200-day MA, currently at 6848.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Are indices your thing? Check out the Mid-Q1 Forecast.
Get My Guide

FTSE Daily Chart (December 2018 low)

FTSE 100 daily chart

UK 100 Index Charts by Tradingview

You can join me every Wednesday at 930 GMT for live analysis on equity indices and commodities, and for the remaining roster of live events, check out the webinar calendar.

Tools for Forex Traders

Whether you are a beginning or experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Key Support Level in Play
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Key Support Level in Play
2020-06-08 09:30:00
S&P 500 Surges as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Implodes Post-Jobs Report
S&P 500 Surges as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Implodes Post-Jobs Report
2020-06-05 17:30:00
Dollar Price Outlook: USD Technical Breakdown at Yearly Open Support
Dollar Price Outlook: USD Technical Breakdown at Yearly Open Support
2020-06-05 15:30:00
EUR/USD Price Faces a Key Resistance Level- EUR vs USD Outlook
EUR/USD Price Faces a Key Resistance Level- EUR vs USD Outlook
2020-06-05 09:34:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.