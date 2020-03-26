FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Long-term Support Keeps Index Afloat

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Carves Higher Highs and Lows as Bearish Momentum Abates
2020-03-26 05:00:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-03-26 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why is GBP/USD Impacted by Equities?- CAD & Oil Link Breaks Down: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-26 10:42:00
Crude Oil Pares Gains As Nervous Market Looks To US Jobless Claims
2020-03-26 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow and Risk: Reversal; Pause or Indecision
2020-03-26 03:30:00
Stocks Soar as Volatility Flops; Is it a Bear Market Bounce?
2020-03-25 21:03:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Pares Gains As Nervous Market Looks To US Jobless Claims
2020-03-26 07:00:00
Stocks Soar as Volatility Flops; Is it a Bear Market Bounce?
2020-03-25 21:03:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why is GBP/USD Impacted by Equities?- CAD & Oil Link Breaks Down: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-26 10:42:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trending Higher Despite Poor Data
2020-03-26 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Apr 12 when USD/JPY traded near 111.99.
2020-03-26 09:23:00
USD/JPY Targets February High Alongside Staggering Dow Jones Rally
2020-03-24 22:35:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 1.16% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.57% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.56% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.47% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.36% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/WnLJVnEkvH
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Continuing Claims (MAR 14) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1782k Previous: 1701k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-26
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Initial Jobless Claims (MAR 21) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1500k Previous: 281k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-26
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Core PCE (QoQ) (4Q T) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.2% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-26
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Gross Domestic Product Price Index (4Q T) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.3% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-26
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Personal Consumption (4Q T) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.7% Previous: 1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-26
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Gross Domestic Product Annualized (QoQ) (4Q T) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 2.1% Previous: 2.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-26
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Wholesale Inventories (MoM) (FEB P) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -0.4% Previous: -0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-26
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Advance Goods Trade Balance (FEB) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -$63.8b Previous: -$65.5b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-26
  • BoE ready to expand asset purchases further if necessary. #sterling #gbp
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Long-term Support Keeps Index Afloat

FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Long-term Support Keeps Index Afloat

2020-03-26 11:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

FTSE 100 Technical Highlights:

  • FTSE is trading off of significant long-term support
  • Stay above and higher, but road to recovery likely bumpy

FTSE is trading off of significant long-term support

The freefalling FTSE 100 has thus far found a low and is starting to bounce. Where it is bouncing from is of interest given its long-term nature, with the trend-line at its feet extending higher from the 1980s. There is also a pair of troughs from 2010 and 2011 that are helping keeps price supported as well.

The powerful thrust off the lows suggests we won’t see a meaningful decline below the 4898-low created on March 16. Even if we do see price start to sink below, it quite possibly will be short-lived. Watching how strong momentum is on any break of support will be key.

Looking higher, it is difficult to say how high this rally could carry, but it probably won’t be anything of the rip-roaring variety as there is still plenty for markets to sort out and confidence has taken a big shot. The likely outcome is that it will be choppy trading with an upward bias.

From a trading perspective, given that the outlook is tilted upward and anticipated to be choppy, looking to dips as buying opportunities is likely to be more rewarding than chasing the market higher. One can chop themselves up in this scenario if not careful and still have the direction of the market correct.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

FTSE Monthly Chart (long-term support)

FTSE monthly chart

FTSE Daily Chart (anticipated to chop higher)

FTSE daily chart

UK 100 Index Charts by Tradingview

You can join me every Wednesday at 930 GMT for live analysis on equity indices and commodities, and for the remaining roster of live events, check out the webinar calendar.

Tools for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a beginning or experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Is the Aussie Dollar Rebound Over?
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Is the Aussie Dollar Rebound Over?
2020-03-26 06:00:00
Stocks Soar as Volatility Flops; Is it a Bear Market Bounce?
Stocks Soar as Volatility Flops; Is it a Bear Market Bounce?
2020-03-25 21:03:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook – Is the Bottom In?
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook – Is the Bottom In?
2020-03-25 12:30:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Reversal Signals on GBP vs USD Chart
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Reversal Signals on GBP vs USD Chart
2020-03-25 10:27:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.