FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Enough in the Tank for a Run to Record Highs?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Fall if Consumer Data Fuels Fed Easing Bets
2020-01-17 08:00:00
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2020-01-17 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK Retail Sales, Brexit Demands and Sterling Support
2020-01-17 09:00:00
US Dollar May Fall if Consumer Data Fuels Fed Easing Bets
2020-01-17 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Fall if Consumer Data Fuels Fed Easing Bets
2020-01-17 08:00:00
Dollar, Yen Crosses and Global Indices Test Resistance as Dow Extends Rally
2020-01-17 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Charges Above Key Level, Can Bulls Maintain?
2020-01-17 14:06:00
Crude Oil Prices Edge Down as Market Mulls On-Target China Growth
2020-01-17 07:02:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Edge Down as US-China Trade Deal Boosts Risk Appetite
2020-01-16 07:49:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Catches Trendline Support - WTI Levels
2020-01-15 13:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) - Cryptocurrency Rally Continues
2020-01-17 10:58:00
Bitcoin Chart Exposes Key Reversal Signals- BTC/USD Price Forecast
2020-01-14 15:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar tend to rise with stocks. They have recently fallen despite gains in the #SP500. What does this mean for $AUDUSD and $NZDUSD ahead? #AUD #NZD #RBA #RBNZ - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/01/17/AUDUSD-NZDUSD-Outlook-Looks-Past-Stocks-to-Rate-Cut-Bets.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/ddf2fV7Kyl
  • A few snippets from today's commentary. Check out the link below for the full story (via @DailyFX). https://t.co/I31tuq764r https://t.co/x0BaiOFA1P
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/e2YrN3dBrl
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.00%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.59%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/UL7hqSD2Ki
  • US Dollar Forecast: $USD Lacking Impetus Ahead of Consumer Sentiment #Forex traders shift focus away from US-China trade deal headlines - perhaps toward the monthly release of #ConsumerSentiment data for volatility and clues on the Greenback's next move https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2020/01/16/us-dollar-forecast-usd-lacking-impetus-ahead-of-consumer-sentiment.html
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.11% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Kxcb9EtIWb
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.45% France 40: 0.26% Wall Street: 0.07% US 500: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/I5YIsKQAog
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Tertiary Industry Index (MoM) (NOV), Actual: 1.3% Expected: 1.0% Previous: -5.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-17
  • The $JPY has weakened as a bounce-back in risk appetite saps haven-asset demand. However, the old uptrend line still provides clear resistance. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX HERE:https://t.co/IMhgQ9jbF9 https://t.co/I7087olftk
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Tertiary Industry Index (MoM) (NOV) due at 04:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.0% Previous: -4.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-17
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Enough in the Tank for a Run to Record Highs?

FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Enough in the Tank for a Run to Record Highs?

2020-01-17 13:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

FTSE 100 Technical Highlights:

  • FTSE put in a nice consolidation pattern, now breaking out
  • 2019 high around the corner, ATH may become the new target

For our analysts intermediate-term fundamental and technical view on the FTSE and other major indices, check out the Q4 Global Equity Markets Forecast.

FTSE put in a nice consolidation pattern, now breaking out

The US markets have for the most part entered ‘vertical rally’ territory, while other major global markets are also demonstrating strength in varying degrees. The FTSE has been stuck consolidating the past few weeks after posting a strong end-of-year run.

That is on the verge of changing with today’s breakout (at least so far). It’s only an intra-day breakout at this juncture, still need to see a good close at minimum above 7636 before calling it confirmed. From here it’s only a short distance to the 2019 high at 7711.

There may be some type of fight at that juncture, but at some point if the global move in stocks can maintain, or at the least not abruptly reverse, then the all-time-high (ATH) from 2018 at 7903 can become a realistic target soon.

For now, if the breakout holds then so does a bullish outlook. It will require a strong turnabout and reverse lower to dent that view. The trading bias on this end still remains in the camp of buying dips vs chasing momentum as long as no key failures.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out our Global Equity Forecast
Get My Guide

FTSE Daily Chart (Working on breakout, 2019 highs and better)

FTSE daily chart, working on breakout, 2019 highs and better

UK 100 Index Chart by Tradingview

You can join me every Wednesday at 1030 GMT for live analysis on equity indices and commodities, and for the remaining roster of live events, check out the webinar calendar.

Tools for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a beginning or experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Outlook – USD/CAD Vulnerable Following Breakdown
Canadian Dollar Outlook – USD/CAD Vulnerable Following Breakdown
2020-01-17 12:00:00
Australian Dollar Price Forecast: AUD/USD Chart Signals Reversal’s Risk
Australian Dollar Price Forecast: AUD/USD Chart Signals Reversal’s Risk
2020-01-17 10:35:00
British Pound vs USD Price Forecast: GBP/USD Signals Indecision, What’s Next?
British Pound vs USD Price Forecast: GBP/USD Signals Indecision, What’s Next?
2020-01-16 10:40:00
GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Breakout Levels -Euro & British Pound vs Yen Price Forecast
GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Breakout Levels -Euro & British Pound vs Yen Price Forecast
2020-01-15 15:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.