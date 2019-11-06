FTSE 100 Technical Outlook: Lagging Behind, Keep on An Eye on Near-term Channel

FTSE 100 Technical Highlights:

FTSE may soon snap topping sequence if rally continues

Channel off October low offers up a guide in the near-term

Trading above July trend-line, 7439 resistance next

The FTSE 100 isn’t particularly strong these days, especially when compared to other major global markets. The US markets are ripping to record territory, while major indices in Europe, DAX & CAC, are nearing record levels and at multi-year highs, respectively.

Despite the lagging nature of the FTSE, it could still snap a topping sequence that was once strong in form and held promise for those looking for a swoon, and with it ultimately an uptick in volatility. The head-and-shoulders topping formation developing since April is still intact, but quickly dissolving.

If the FTSE can rally above the 7439 level then the pattern will effectively be taken off the table, and the high from July at 7727 can start to come into focus. However, that level will as per usual be considered a level of resistance until broken, which doesn’t leave much room before a possible road-block could stymy upward progress.

A guide worth keeping tabs on, is the developing channel off the October low. It has a fairly clean structure and as long as the lower parallel stays in place, so does a neutral to upward trading bias. Break below the lower parallel and the outlook quickly changes, at least in the near-term.

For now, risk/reward isn’t particularly favorable for either side of the tape…

FTSE Daily Chart (H&S top could soon be broken, keep an eye on channel

UK 100 Index Charts by Tradingview

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX