EUR/USD Tests Reversal Levels – Price May be on Verge of a Break out
2019-11-06 10:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD May Extend Decline After EU Data Print
2019-11-06 08:00:00
Brexit Briefing: UK Election Campaign Begins, EUR/GBP Support Critical
2019-11-06 09:00:00
GBP/USD & EUR/GBP: Brexit Delay Offers Sterling Trading Range
2019-11-05 21:01:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Did the BoJ Just Admit Policy Failure?
2019-11-06 03:00:00
Japanese Yen May Rise as the US Dollar Reversal Speeds Up in Asia
2019-11-06 00:00:00
Gold Prices Stuck in October Range Following Upbeat ISM Survey
2019-11-06 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit By Huge Inventory Build, More Stock Data Eyed
2019-11-06 05:49:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit By Huge Inventory Build, More Stock Data Eyed
2019-11-06 05:49:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Brent Eyes Brazil Auction Amid Trade War Talks
2019-11-06 04:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook: Lagging Behind, Keep on An Eye on Near-term Channel

2019-11-06 12:15:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

FTSE 100 Technical Highlights:

  • FTSE may soon snap topping sequence if rally continues
  • Channel off October low offers up a guide in the near-term
  • Trading above July trend-line, 7439 resistance next

For our analysts intermediate-term fundamental and technical view on the FTSE and other major indices, check out the Q4 Global Equity Markets Forecast.

FTSE may soon snap topping sequence if rally continues

The FTSE 100 isn’t particularly strong these days, especially when compared to other major global markets. The US markets are ripping to record territory, while major indices in Europe, DAX & CAC, are nearing record levels and at multi-year highs, respectively.

Despite the lagging nature of the FTSE, it could still snap a topping sequence that was once strong in form and held promise for those looking for a swoon, and with it ultimately an uptick in volatility. The head-and-shoulders topping formation developing since April is still intact, but quickly dissolving.

If the FTSE can rally above the 7439 level then the pattern will effectively be taken off the table, and the high from July at 7727 can start to come into focus. However, that level will as per usual be considered a level of resistance until broken, which doesn’t leave much room before a possible road-block could stymy upward progress.

A guide worth keeping tabs on, is the developing channel off the October low. It has a fairly clean structure and as long as the lower parallel stays in place, so does a neutral to upward trading bias. Break below the lower parallel and the outlook quickly changes, at least in the near-term.

For now, risk/reward isn’t particularly favorable for either side of the tape…

Check out this guide for 4 ideas on how to Build Confidence in Trading.

FTSE Daily Chart (H&S top could soon be broken, keep an eye on channel

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

