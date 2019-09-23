We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Hammered at Resistance – What is Next?
2019-09-23 09:53:00
2019-09-23 09:53:00
EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report
2019-09-23 09:30:00
2019-09-23 09:30:00
GBP/USD
UK Markets Wait For Supreme Court Ruling, Brexit Update - Webinar
2019-09-23 12:10:00
2019-09-23 12:10:00
EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report
2019-09-23 09:30:00
2019-09-23 09:30:00
USD/JPY
EUR/USD Shorts Sharply Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Ease, CAD Bulls Boosted – COT Report
2019-09-23 09:30:00
2019-09-23 09:30:00
Stocks Mixed As Oil Prices Rise, US, China to Keep Talking On Trade
2019-09-23 05:55:00
2019-09-23 05:55:00
Gold
US Dollar, S&P 500 and Gold Look to Breakouts with More Run than Oil's
2019-09-22 14:00:00
2019-09-22 14:00:00
Dow, Gold and EURUSD Await Direction from Trade Wars and Recession Fears
2019-09-22 12:00:00
2019-09-22 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Stocks Mixed As Oil Prices Rise, US, China to Keep Talking On Trade
2019-09-23 05:55:00
2019-09-23 05:55:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on ECB Commentary, US PMI Data
2019-09-23 04:59:00
2019-09-23 04:59:00
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Price Chart Forecast: BTCUSD Awaits Pennant Breakout
2019-09-20 17:10:00
2019-09-20 17:10:00
Bitcoin Price Battles Trend Resistance, Ethereum Continues to Outperform
2019-09-19 11:00:00
2019-09-19 11:00:00
FTSE 100 Price Rolling Over, Chart Patterns in Focus
2019-09-23 11:00:00

2019-09-23 11:00:00
Research, Research Team
FTSE 100 Technical Highlights:

  • FTSE rising wedge is snapping, lower levels look to be ahead
  • Head-and-shoulders top could quickly come into view on weakness

For our analysts intermediate-term fundamental and technical view on the FTSE and other major indices, check out the Q3 Global Equity Markets Forecast.

FTSE rising wedge is snapping, lower levels look to be ahead

The grind higher in the FTSE off the August low may finally be drawing to a conclusion as the ascending wedge the choppy price action has take the shape of is in the process of being triggered. It has broken when looking at the hourly time-frame, further confirmation will come today if the day can close on the weak side of the ledger.

Further selling with have a solid area of short-term support in focus around the 200-day and where the FTSE last bounced from it, in the 7218/7199-area. There have been a few occasions where price has held or folded around the 200, making it a short-term spot of interest.

Beneath 7199 there isn’t any price support to speak of until a pair of lows from August until you get down to 7045/20. This is also a very important area due to the developing topping pattern under construction since April.

The potential head-and-shoulders pattern could mean a much larger decline is set to soon get underway. But before we can think too much about that, the ascending wedge and near-term support are the primary focus. A sustained break above 7380 will undercut the current near-term bearish bias.

Check out this guide for 4 ideas on how to Build Confidence in Trading.

FTSE Daily Chart (wedge, H&S)

FTSE Hourly Chart (wedge broken)

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

