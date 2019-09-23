FTSE 100 Price Rolling Over, Chart Patterns in Focus

FTSE 100 Technical Highlights:

FTSE rising wedge is snapping, lower levels look to be ahead

Head-and-shoulders top could quickly come into view on weakness

The grind higher in the FTSE off the August low may finally be drawing to a conclusion as the ascending wedge the choppy price action has take the shape of is in the process of being triggered. It has broken when looking at the hourly time-frame, further confirmation will come today if the day can close on the weak side of the ledger.

Further selling with have a solid area of short-term support in focus around the 200-day and where the FTSE last bounced from it, in the 7218/7199-area. There have been a few occasions where price has held or folded around the 200, making it a short-term spot of interest.

Beneath 7199 there isn’t any price support to speak of until a pair of lows from August until you get down to 7045/20. This is also a very important area due to the developing topping pattern under construction since April.

The potential head-and-shoulders pattern could mean a much larger decline is set to soon get underway. But before we can think too much about that, the ascending wedge and near-term support are the primary focus. A sustained break above 7380 will undercut the current near-term bearish bias.

FTSE Daily Chart (wedge, H&S)

UK 100 Index Charts by Tradingview

FTSE Hourly Chart (wedge broken)

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX