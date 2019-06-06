FTSE 100 Outlook – Wedge in the Works, May Lead to Decisive Move

FTSE 100 Technical Highlights:

FTSE 100 reversed sharply on attempt to break below support

Wedge pattern developing, will need to wait for confirmation

FTSE 100 outlook may hinge on pattern development

On Friday, we looked at the possibility of the FTSE 100 confirming a breakdown out of a head-and-shoulders (H&S) top and below the 200-day MA which is in confluence with the neckline of the pattern. To start the week the FTSE was trading well below the neckline and 200-day before a sharp reversal posted a key-reversal candle.

The rejection demonstrated a willingness by buyers to keep the UK index afloat for now. It may have been enough to propel the market higher, but with a sequence of lower highs still a possibility it may have only bought more time before further weakness.

A wedge pattern is beginning to come into view. It’s taking form as a descending wedge which suggests we may an eventual down-move come to roost again, but we will need to wait for a tighter pattern and breakout in either direction before running with a trading bias.

In the near-term, tightening range conditions are seen as the most likely outcome. On the top-side, the trend-line from the April high is just a short distance away, while a drop lower will quickly bring back into play the area around 7150. For now, risk/reward looks unfavorable until we see further price action provides a cue.

FTSE Daily Chart (wedge in development)

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

