News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Hikes Interest Rates by an Outsized 50 BPs, EUR/USD Punches Higher
2022-07-21 12:27:00
Italian PM Mario Draghi Resigns – Stocks and Bonds Slump
2022-07-21 09:33:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rebound Stalls to Keep Descending Channel Intact
2022-07-21 00:30:00
UK Oil – Looking to Rotate, Wave 4 Correction Completed and Rejected off 200 Moving Average
2022-07-20 15:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones to Continue Recovery Bounce
2022-07-21 13:30:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-07-21 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD on Track for 6th Consecutive Weekly Decline
2022-07-21 11:00:00
Gold Prices on Course for Worst Month in Over a Year, More Pain Ahead for XAU/USD?
2022-07-21 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies
2022-07-20 17:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-07-20 14:32:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Gyrates Against USD as BOJ Holds Steady on Ultra-Loose Policy
2022-07-21 03:15:00
Look Beyond EURUSD and USDJPY for the Effects of the ECB and BOJ rate Decisions
2022-07-21 03:00:00
More View more
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones to Continue Recovery Bounce

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones to Continue Recovery Bounce

Paul Robinson, Strategist

U.S. Indices Technical Outlook:

  • S&P 500 recovery anticipated to continue for a bit longer
  • Nasdaq 100 has clear levels to watch in the days ahead
  • Dow Jones has a prior high it needs to overcome

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Technical Outlook Remains Positive

The market has had a strong upward move since last week, and on that the recovery bounce is still intact. It is seen, however, as being a potentially bumpy ride higher as the overall upward trajectory is viewed as countertrend in nature within the context of a bear market move.

This means strength with overlapping price action as the market is unable to garner any real sponsorship, and thus momentum. The S&P 500 is trying to get over a late-June swing high but struggling at the moment. A set back from here will be watched closely for another higher low since the June bottom.

Just ahead lies a slope from early in the year that could act as resistance. It currently clocks in around the 4010 mark. Should we see slope resistance broken look for more strength up towards 4100, with the 4200 area being the most optimistic target before another meaningful high is put into place.

The thinking is that right now we are seeing a summer recovery before a fall swoon that will take the market much lower. It may be during that swoon a meaningful low is put into place, but until we see capitulation any rally that unfolds prior to such an event will continue to be viewed as only corrective and vulnerable to failure.

Advertisement

S&P 500 Daily Chart

spx daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

The Nasdaq 100 is showing some leadership and suggests the market still has some gas in the tank. It has made a higher high from the late June swing-high. Minor weakness into the 12262 area will be watched for signs of support. On the top-side, the 12950 area appears to be up next as a target.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

ndx daily chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

The Dow Jones is currently failing to cross the late June high, and will need to do-so to keep its bounce going. We may see some more struggles around the 31867 area before climbing higher, but it is anticipated that higher levels will come one way or another.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

dow jones daily chart

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: Rebound Faces First Real Test - Setups for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD
Australian Dollar Forecast: Rebound Faces First Real Test - Setups for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD
2022-07-20 20:45:00
Gold Price Forecast: Selling Slows but Doesn’t Stop - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Selling Slows but Doesn’t Stop - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-07-20 19:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Reversal Slams into Support
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Reversal Slams into Support
2022-07-20 17:30:00
USD/JPY Technical Analysis – Price Action Pointing Towards Big Move Soon
USD/JPY Technical Analysis – Price Action Pointing Towards Big Move Soon
2022-07-20 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Wall Street
Mixed
US Tech 100