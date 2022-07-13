News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Swiss Franc Faces Contrasting Fates Against US Dollar and Euro. Where to for CHF?
2022-07-13 05:00:00
Dollar Pushes the Extremes and S&P 500 At-Risk from Volatility as CPI Looms
2022-07-13 03:00:00
News
Crude Oil Latest – Will US CPI Help to Provide Any Demand Clarity?
2022-07-13 09:07:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye EIA Inventory Data as China Fights Covid
2022-07-13 03:30:00
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-07-13 06:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 28, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 30,992.20.
2022-07-12 15:23:00
News
Gold Q3 2022 Forecast: Fundamental Outlook Weakens
2022-07-13 10:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Further Selling Anticipated - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-07-12 18:30:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: UK GDP Paints Supportive Picture, GBP Bid
2022-07-13 07:34:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Down but Not Out, Could Rally Soon
2022-07-12 13:00:00
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US & Japan to Address FX Moves, USDJPY at 24-Year High
2022-07-12 12:00:00
USD/JPY Clears June Range to Push RSI Towards Overbought Territory
2022-07-12 00:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook Deteriorates, Last Chance to Rally

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook:

  • Nasdaq 100 is very close to resuming its downtrend
  • Needs to hold nearby levels to keep market afloat
  • A breakdown below support will have new cycle lows in store

Just last week the Nasdaq 100 looked headed to make a higher-high in what would seemingly be a summer time recovery sequence, but that outlook is quickly giving way again to the broader bear market. The thinking was that we would see higher before lower, but if support don’t hold that bias goes out the window.

The trend-line, top-side line of a descending wedge, from the spring was broken last week, however, to confirm the pattern we needed to see 12262 break. With the failure to do-so and the turn down there is one last test developing before new cycle lows becomes the focus.

The line that was broken from before is being tested today as support. If it and the recent low at 11351 fail to keep the market buoyed, then look for new lows beneath 11068.50. Whether that turns into a rout or not is unclear. The market seems more lethargic than panicky.

If we see support hold and the market turn higher the first big test will be up near the 12262 high. We may see the market simply correct some of the down-move with some range activity by failing to advance to a new higher-high, but if the market can get into gear higher levels could come into play.

One thing that I’m confident in, is that it is very unlikely we see the market rally strongly given we have yet seen a capitulation style bottom. The thinking has been recovery not rally, so even if the recovery morphs into a bit of a rally it is likely to fail and lead to another swoon during Q3.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

nasdaq 100 daily chart

Nasdaq 100 Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at  @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

