News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: ECB’s Kazaks Eyes 2 to 3 Hikes, Tech Levels Updated
2022-04-26 11:30:00
EUR/USD Volatility to Swell? Ukraine War, GDP and CPI Data Ahead
2022-04-26 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX 40 Recovers as Risk Sentiment Sways Markets Ahead of Fed Meeting.
2022-04-26 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye Beijing Lockdowns as PBOC Action Fails to Lift Sentiment
2022-04-26 03:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Test of Yearly Lows Near
2022-04-26 13:00:00
S&P 500 Stages Strong Comeback, ASX 200 Risks Being Left Behind on Chinese Lockdowns
2022-04-26 00:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Real Yields Signals Lower Gold, Key Support In Focus
2022-04-26 10:09:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold & Silver Technicals
2022-04-25 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold & Silver Technicals
2022-04-25 15:30:00
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-25 08:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Treads Water Ahead of Bank of Japan Policy Decision
2022-04-26 08:04:00
USDJPY Hangs In Reversal Limbo Between China-Led Risk Aversion and Dollar Persistence
2022-04-26 02:30:00
More View more
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Test of Yearly Lows Near

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Test of Yearly Lows Near

Paul Robinson, Strategist

U.S. Indices Technical Outlook:

  • S&P 500 reversed yesterday but poised to test Feb/March lows
  • Nasdaq 100 weaker and looks poised to first test last month’s lows

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Outlook: March Low Test Looks Near

The S&P 500 reversed with vigor yesterday, but it’s just a one-day reversal within a weak trend. It appears the market is set to test the March lows soon or worse. This could lead to a sustainable bottom or only a bounce, we will need to monitor price action should those key levels get tagged soon.

The first level to watch is at 4157, a higher low that was created after the panic low set on Feb 24. This is seen as possibly setting a low for a bounce, but it is the February 24 low at 4114 that has the most attention. The Russian invasion low is obviously significant.

A reversal at or from just under that low could set off another powerful bounce at the least. It would be ideal to see the VIX spike on such a move, indicating panic/capitulation in the market. Whether it leads to a major low or something more intermediate that fails will need to be monitored should the lows become relevant.

On the top-side, at this time any strength from here is viewed as likely to be transient. A failure to maintain a rally is seen as probable.

Advertisement

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&P 500 daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

The Nasdaq 100 is very close to the March low, which exceeded the Feb 24 low by a small amount. The low is 13020, and as is the case with the S&P a small flush through support and reversal could set the market up nicely to rally.

At this time the general trading bias remains lower with a bounce from here viewed as likely to fail soon. Watch the near-term low at 13788 as a level for the market to turn lower off of.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

nasdaq 100 daily chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at  @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Trying to Cross 21-yr Trend-line
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Trying to Cross 21-yr Trend-line
2022-04-25 12:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stocks Search Support
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stocks Search Support
2022-04-22 15:00:00
Silver Technical Analysis: On Reversal Watch from Support
Silver Technical Analysis: On Reversal Watch from Support
2022-04-22 12:30:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: Sterling Struggles at Yearly Lows
British Pound Technical Forecast: Sterling Struggles at Yearly Lows
2022-04-21 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Wall Street
Mixed
US Tech 100