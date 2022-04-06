S&P 500 Technical Outlook: Stock Plunge Not Over Yet

S&P 500, Nasdaq Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

S&P 500 technical trade level update – Daily & Intraday Charts

SPX500 reversal off uptrend resistance now targeting uptrend support- risk for inflection there

SPX Resistance 4560s, 4595 (key) - Support 4466, 4416/35 (critical)

The S&P 500 marked an outside-day reversal yesterday with the technicals suggesting more pain for stocks. These are the targets and invalidation levels that matter on the SPX500 technical price charts this week. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this SPX500 setup and more.

S&P 500 Price Chart – SPX500 Daily

Technical Outlook: In last month’s S&P 500 technical outlook we noted that the SPX recovery was approaching resistance at 4417 and that, “A breach / daily close above this threshold would be needed to suggest a more significant low was registered last week with such a scenario exposing subsequent resistance objectives at 4485 and a more significant technical confluence at 4546/74- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.” A topside breach into the close of March fueled a breakout with SPX registering an intraday high at 4639 before pulling back – the index marked an outside-day reversal yesterday ahead of the median-line, further highlighting the threat for further losses in the days ahead.

S&P 500 Price Chart – SPX500 240min

Notes: A closer look at SPX500 price action shows a clean pivot along this up-slope with the decline taking the shape of a near-term descending channel. A break lower from here exposes the 100% extension of the decline off the March highs at 4466 and key support at the January low-day close / 38.2% Fibonacciretracement of late-February advance at 4416/35- area of interest for a possible exhaustion low IF reached. Keep in mind losses below this threshold would be extremely damaging from a technical standpoint, with such a scenario exposing the 61.8% retracement / January close-low at 4309/16. Initial resistance now back at the highlighted trendline confluence (near ~4560s) with a breach / daily close above yesterday’s high (4595) needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend.

Bottom line: The S&P 500 remains at risk for further losses near-term and we’re on the lookout for a possible low in the days ahead closer to trend support. From at trading standpoint, look to reduce short-positioning / lower protective stops on a stretch towards 4416/35- look for a larger reaction there IF reached for guidance. Review my latest S&P 500 Weekly Technical Forecast for a closer look at the longer-term SPX 500 technical trade levels.

