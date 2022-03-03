News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: In Bounce-mode, for Now

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: In Bounce-mode, for Now

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Dow Jones/Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook:

  • Dow Jones can still continue to rise from here
  • Nasdaq 100 at first meaningful test off the lows

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: In Bounce-mode, for Now

The Dow Jones had a sharp recovery following a breach of big support, and while still in a downtrend off the record highs the upward bias could continue in the short-term. We saw a dip on Tuesday, which led back to support just above 33k.

Yesterday’s push higher has the potential to keep the Dow moving higher in the near-term, but first we must see price climb above 34095. This would get price above resistance dating to the low in December and last week’s high.

The market very well may still only be in recovery mode after hitting a peak in fear last week on the Russian invasion, but even as such the rally could extend towards the trend-line of the record highs and the 200-day MA before rolling over again.

Generally speaking, the outlook is tentatively bullish in the very near-term but that could change quickly given the fluid geopolitical and macro environment.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

The Nasdaq 100 continues to mount a recovery, but is very near its first test of resistance via a trend-line running down off the December high. A push through could continue to keep the NDX trekking higher over the coming days.

A swift turn lower here would be reason to turn neutral to bearish, but given the general recovery tone this isn’t expected to happen just yet, if at all. With that said, still, looking to continue with the theme of keeping all outlooks short-term and maintain additional flexibility.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 daily chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

