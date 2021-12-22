S&P 500 Snaps Back from Support, New Highs in Sight

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the Santa Claus Rally Finally Begin? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-21 19:30:00
EUR/USD May Have One More Move Left Before Year End
2021-12-21 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil May Rise Further on EIA Cushing Inventory Levels
2021-12-22 04:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Omicron Fuels Weakness in Energy Markets
2021-12-20 21:40:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 the Frontrunner on Turnaround Tuesday. Is the Santa Claus Rally On?
2021-12-21 22:30:00
Will the Santa Claus Rally Finally Begin? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-21 19:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Impulse Fading - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-12-21 21:05:00
Will the Santa Claus Rally Finally Begin? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-21 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) – Mixed UK Q3 GDP Data, GBP/USD Nudges Higher
2021-12-22 10:30:00
Will the Santa Claus Rally Finally Begin? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-21 19:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, CHF/JPY. Is the Yen Trapped for the Year?
2021-12-22 03:00:00
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Critical Levels as Volatility Defies Santa Rally Norms
2021-12-21 03:00:00
More View more
S&P 500 Snaps Back from Support, New Highs in Sight

S&P 500 Snaps Back from Support, New Highs in Sight

Paul Robinson, Strategist
Advertisement

The S&P 500 gapped down Monday on a few headlines, namely negative Omicron news. Monday gap-downs are often filled within one to two days as the market is found to have overreacted. This was indeed the case again as we are seeing the market entering Wednesday above the Friday close. It also helped that the October 2020 trend-line was there in confluence with the headlines.

Where could we go from here? Well, it isn’t stepping too far out on a limb to stay we are on path to test or break the old record highs. There is a bit of a ceiling around 4720, with 4743 as the record high. Seasonality, “Santa Claus Rally”, is favorable for the market.

The SPX may get stuck and unable to climb above a relatively stiff wall of resistance, and if this turns out to be the case then an ascending wedge could continue to mature into January where an explosive move may then unfold.

For now, the general trading bias appears neutral at worst, most likely bullish until we see a material breakdown. A turn down towards the October 2020 trend-line could offer up another dip-trip opportunity for would-be longs.

For the full details, please check out the video above…

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&P 500 daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: Bullish Rally Potential Emerges – Setups in AUD/JPY, AUD/USD
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: Bullish Rally Potential Emerges – Setups in AUD/JPY, AUD/USD
2021-12-21 22:05:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Impulse Fading - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Impulse Fading - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-12-21 21:05:00
Silver Price Forecast: Rebound from Support Looks Unconvincing - Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: Rebound from Support Looks Unconvincing - Levels for XAG/USD
2021-12-21 17:40:00
EUR/USD May Have One More Move Left Before Year End
EUR/USD May Have One More Move Left Before Year End
2021-12-21 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed