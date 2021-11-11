S&P 500 Down, Dollar Up – Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 remains poised to correct some more. Will be watching for either a horizontal pattern to develop or whether the old high at 4545 wants to get tested. That would be interesting as we have seen in recent history old highs get tested and hold before trend resumption.

The US Dollar via the DXY punched through major resistance yesterday on a big inflation print. This has the DXY heading higher towards a couple of resistance levels. One thing I will be watching for is whether the DXY can pull back soon and test the breakout and potentially offer up a good risk/reward long entry.

For the full details, please check out the video above…

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX