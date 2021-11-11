S&P 500 Down, Dollar Up – Technical Analysis

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Strength Leaves Sterling And the Euro In Its Slipstream
2021-11-11 12:00:00
Dollar Breakout On Biggest Rally in 5 Months and Risk Assets Slide as US Inflation Bites
2021-11-11 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Oil Price Susceptible to Larger Pullback on Failed Test of October High
2021-11-11 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Wobbled With Wall Street on Inflation Story, Will WTI Extend Drop?
2021-11-11 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-10 21:30:00
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-11-10 20:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion May Rise Further on Rising Inflation, Breakeven Rates
2021-11-11 03:00:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: Gold, DXY & USD/CAD Levels
2021-11-10 19:22:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Strength Leaves Sterling And the Euro In Its Slipstream
2021-11-11 12:00:00
Article 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade War
2021-11-11 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Tanks Against a Roaring US Dollar Post CPI. Will Yen Resume Weakening?
2021-11-11 08:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Breakout, USD/JPY Reversal in Play
2021-11-10 20:03:00
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.18% Oil - US Crude: 1.11% Gold: 0.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/SHVE6rXK1m
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.97%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 78.41%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/E9Fsi0zJwh
  • DAX hanging out on highs within confines of a channel. CAC is posting a small consolidation pattern, could pull back soon. Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/xlG3UmAbLZ https://t.co/zwrR71RRqP
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.85% Oil - US Crude: 0.76% Gold: 0.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/JXA01g8Hk8
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.79% US 500: 0.33% Germany 30: 0.12% Wall Street: 0.03% France 40: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/WTyU3TMcJJ
  • 🇬🇧 NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker (OCT) Actual: 1% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-11
  • $EURUSD took out a big level yday at 1.1500 but there's another spot of support down here at 1448. 50% marker of the 2017-2018 major move could be enough to give a pullback to $USD after the 95 handle has come into play https://t.co/lx7WpnJViC
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.13%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 78.34%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/t8LIn7K9e9
  • it took 4 attempts through the first half of Q4 but the $USD has finally pushed up to the next target from this quarter's forecast at the 95 handle failed breakouts can lead to powerful moves once proper motivation is there #DXY https://t.co/WwdZt9Wv9z
  • Nasdaq 100 still running from this support hit yday, another bump overnight, back above 16k $NQ $Nasdaq https://t.co/KHSzm717Bu https://t.co/0MKtZ6Z2ou
S&P 500 Down, Dollar Up – Technical Analysis

S&P 500 Down, Dollar Up – Technical Analysis

Paul Robinson, Strategist

The S&P 500 remains poised to correct some more. Will be watching for either a horizontal pattern to develop or whether the old high at 4545 wants to get tested. That would be interesting as we have seen in recent history old highs get tested and hold before trend resumption.

The US Dollar via the DXY punched through major resistance yesterday on a big inflation print. This has the DXY heading higher towards a couple of resistance levels. One thing I will be watching for is whether the DXY can pull back soon and test the breakout and potentially offer up a good risk/reward long entry.

For the full details, please check out the video above…

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&P 500 daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

USD daily chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

