Real Time News
  • Fed's Harker - Would not expect any interest rate hike until late 2022 or early 2023 - Inflation should come in around 4% for 2021 and a bit over 2% for 2022 - Failure by Congress to raise the debt ceiling could harm economic growth significantly
  • Philly Fed President Harker is also weighing in on the debt ceiling as a serious threat
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Harker Speech due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-29
  • $USD fresh 2021 high, came close to the 94 handle but unable to test through, for now next resistance 94.29 and then 94.74 $DXY https://t.co/64f4tWG4W4 https://t.co/Qq0t69b9dz
  • Join @CVecchioFX at 9:30 EST/13:30 GMT for your mid-week market update webinar. Register here: https://t.co/daghpCQ68Y https://t.co/JJ0jBoWPlJ
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out https://t.co/c51s3IBcEu https://t.co/TcC8OIuBy0
  • $USDJPY since last week's FOMC price action very one sided. Fed sent a clear signal, markets exhibiting a clear response, at least here. Big zone of resistance in play now, same area that held the highs in 2019, 2020 and so far in 2021 https://t.co/1K4abttbFp https://t.co/BYJrb8eRSk
  • $GBP among the underperformers in the G10 space - GBP below the Summer 2020 peak (1.3480) - $EURGBP and $GBPJPY both nearing 200DMAs at 0.8646 and 150.03 respectively. https://t.co/vQ6disaQQi
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/ASdwcD2LZw
  • OPEC+ is likely to stick to November output plans, despite $80 oil, according to sources - Existing deal is to add 400kbpd of oil to its output in November
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Charts Rolling Over

S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Charts Rolling Over

Paul Robinson, Strategist

U.S. Indices Technical Highlights:

  • S&P 500 rolling over after breaking out of channel
  • Nasdaq 100 appears headed for one-year slope
  • Dow Jones 200-day may soon come into play

S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Charts Rolling Over

It’s long been a tough battle to be bearish stocks for any real length of time, and while this may very well be the case this time around again, there is reason to look for more weakness in the short-term.

The S&P 500 broke down out of a multi-month channel at the beginning of last week, which was followed by a retest of the broken underside trend-line of the formation. Yesterday’s turn lower points to a validation of the breakdown out of the upward structure since May and that we will see further weakness.

The recent low at 4305 looks at risk of breaking soon, which will open up a pathway towards the 200-day moving average at 4127. If the market declines to that point then volatility is likely to be high and favoring two-way trade for short-term traders.

If we see the recent low hold and the market start to forcefully move back higher, then once again a small dip that had potential for significant weakness will have turned out to be a false alarm.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&P 500 daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

The Nasdaq 100 is well on its way towards breaking down to a slope from last September and the 200-day at 13927. It is currently rolling lower out of a head-and-shoulders pattern, but the only thing that makes it a bit of a weak pattern is the very shallow right shoulder by comparison to the left. Whether you are looking at this through the lens of a valid pattern or not, the technical backdrop isn’t very favorable for the NDX right now.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 daily chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

The Dow Jones is rolling over but is stronger than the Nasdaq 100 right now. Broadly speaking, though, it remains stuck in a generally sideways chop pattern. This makes the outlook in the near-term murky still, but if risk-off grips markets then the outlook is lower. The 200-day moving average isn’t very far away and also very nearly collides with support in the 33200s. A decline to that juncture could make for an interesting inflection point as big support either holds or the multi-month sideways grind gets undercut and possibly leads to much broader weakness.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

