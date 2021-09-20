News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Eyes 2021 Low Ahead of Fed Meeting as ECB Defends Dovish Guidance
2021-09-20 14:00:00
US Dollar Dominant Uptrend Back In Focus: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CHF
2021-09-20 03:30:00
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-16 19:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Eyes August Highs- WTI Technicals
2021-09-16 17:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-09-18 11:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-17 05:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision & Forward Guidance
2021-09-18 21:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunges to Key Support- XAU/USD FOMC Levels
2021-09-17 20:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, FOMC, GBP/USD, BoE, USD/JPY, BoJ, AUD/USD, Chinese Debt Crisis
2021-09-20 12:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Pound Sterling at Risk of a Downside Breakout
2021-09-19 01:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, FOMC, GBP/USD, BoE, USD/JPY, BoJ, AUD/USD, Chinese Debt Crisis
2021-09-20 12:30:00
US Dollar Dominant Uptrend Back In Focus: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CHF
2021-09-20 03:30:00
S&P 500 Short-term Technical Outlook Quickly Deteriorates

S&P 500 Short-term Technical Outlook Quickly Deteriorates

Paul Robinson, Strategist
The S&P 500 is on the verge of confirming a breakdown from a multi-month channel. It could lead to the first lower-low in the uptrend in quite some time. If we see this develop, then the outlook could become favorable for would-be shorts. If we see a gap-down and fully recovery today, that would be construed as a short-term positive. Today may have a lot of meaning for the rest of the week and beyond.

For the full details, please check out the video above…

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&P 500 daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

