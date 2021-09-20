S&P 500 Short-term Technical Outlook Quickly Deteriorates

Advertisement

The S&P 500 is on the verge of confirming a breakdown from a multi-month channel. It could lead to the first lower-low in the uptrend in quite some time. If we see this develop, then the outlook could become favorable for would-be shorts. If we see a gap-down and fully recovery today, that would be construed as a short-term positive. Today may have a lot of meaning for the rest of the week and beyond.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

