Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast: Watch Support Test in Days Ahead

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Drop Slows, Will Gains Resume? EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2021-09-12 10:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Positive for Week Ahead, EUR/GBP Too
2021-09-12 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC Report, California Recall Election
2021-09-12 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-09-13 00:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC Report, California Recall Election
2021-09-12 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Tech Setup: Conditions for Continued Range Trading
2021-09-13 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
US Dollar Price Action vs GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2021-09-13 09:40:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

Walmart Denies Partnership With Litecoin

Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast: Watch Support Test in Days Ahead

Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast: Watch Support Test in Days Ahead

Paul Robinson, Strategist

The Nasdaq 100 is pulling back from a one-year top-side trend-line, which could soon have two forms of support undergoing a test. There is the trend-line from May and the record swing-high from early August.

How price action behaves at that juncture will be critical (assuming it gets touched). A reversal off support or even after a minor breach will be viewed as bullish and could set the NDX up for a run back to new record highs.

In the event support is broken with momentum, then I’ll be watching to see if old support becomes new resistance. In the event support is broken and the market can’t find sponsorship the outlook will turn negative.

For now, though, until we see further evidence to suggest the contrary – the trend and support is to be trusted until broken.

Please see the video above for the full details…

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

ndx daily chart

NDX Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX and CAC Technical Outlook: Trying to Steady for a Rally
DAX and CAC Technical Outlook: Trying to Steady for a Rally
2021-09-13 12:30:00
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Plunges to Trend Support- Battle Lines Drawn
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Plunges to Trend Support- Battle Lines Drawn
2021-09-10 15:00:00
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Carves September Range- Breakout Levels
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Carves September Range- Breakout Levels
2021-09-09 18:01:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Blow-off to Offer Reset- Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Blow-off to Offer Reset- Loonie Levels
2021-09-09 15:01:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100