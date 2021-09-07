S&P 500 Technical Forecast: Watching for a Pullback

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, AUD/USD, RBA, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC
2021-09-06 13:00:00
Dollar and S&P 500 Facing Directional Along With Tempo Reversals on Seasonal Shift?
2021-09-06 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Oil Pullback to Offer Reset- WTI Levels
2021-09-07 15:30:00
Crude Oil Price Under Pressure as Saudi Aramco Cuts Prices Into Asia
2021-09-06 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Week Ahead
2021-09-07 03:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Rose After Mixed NFPs. Nikkei 225 Saw Best Week Since 2020, More Next?
2021-09-06 00:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rejected at Familiar Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-09-07 14:12:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Struggle to Keep Bullish Trendline
2021-09-07 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Suffer From UK Tax Hike Plan
2021-09-07 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Levels: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-09-03 21:13:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of NFP
2021-09-03 08:11:00
Nikkei 225 Up as Japan PM Suga Quits, US Jobs Data Due. Where To For USD/JPY?
2021-09-03 07:04:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Oil Price Forecast: Crude Oil Pullback to Offer Reset- $WTI Levels - $USOil - https://t.co/mD4MhIYt2E https://t.co/yRF1OmSXAV
  • XAU/USD is holding to its bullish trendline but key resistance lies ahead. Gold has lacked momentum so far in September. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/59u6w1Whm2 https://t.co/4aaWq5UUos
  • $BTCUSD Daily. . . You can't make this stuff up. . . #Bitcoin https://t.co/RGswLg5NqS
  • El Salvador buys 150 more Bitcoins, president says $BTC
  • RT @LorcanRK: El Salvador hit with massive inflation... https://t.co/j4o6xIpj9k
  • US indices have taken a hit on the open of the trading day/week, but the Nasdaq 100 has climbed back up to a modest positive. The Dow however still underwater -0.75% and NDX-DJI ratio pushing a new high all the way back to Dot-Com boom https://t.co/kn2SC97CoQ
  • Big spot for $BA this AM as the stock teeters on the brink of a trendline break which could open the door to further losses Secondary support looks sparse until $204 https://t.co/qN2MEuDsyX
  • US traders are returning to the markets after a holiday weekend, & the anticipation of a shift to fall trade hangs in the air. A Dollar rebound & modest SPX slip find little motivation while the Aussie’s drop is fundamentally drive. DailyFX’s @JohnKicklighter discusses markets👇 https://t.co/nLy1WXQ5bn
  • Down Jones and S&P 500 sliding fast, Nasdaq holding the fort. I think in a correction, cheaper valuation for energy and financials could mean less potential downside for those sectors #trading #OOTT $XLE $XOP $XLF
  • Bitcoin briefly dips below 50k $BTC https://t.co/LyVP3i7osC
S&P 500 Technical Forecast: Watching for a Pullback

S&P 500 Technical Forecast: Watching for a Pullback

Paul Robinson, Strategist

The S&P 500 is bumping up against the top-side of a channel structure that has been in place since May, and while at record highs it looks at risk of weakness. This has been the pattern for equities, notch a new record high and then not long after take a dip. With that in mind, watching for a potential dip-trip opportunity relatively soon. Even with a neutral to bearish bias, shorts still don’t hold appeal as grinding type price action in record territory can carry on for a while and be quite painful.

For the full details, please check out the video above…

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&P 500 daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Price Forecast: Crude Oil Pullback to Offer Reset- WTI Levels
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Oil Pullback to Offer Reset- WTI Levels
2021-09-07 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rejected at Familiar Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Rejected at Familiar Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-09-07 14:12:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Bouncing from Support, for Now
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Bouncing from Support, for Now
2021-09-07 12:30:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Surge to Resistance on NFP- ECB on Deck
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Surge to Resistance on NFP- ECB on Deck
2021-09-03 15:22:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish