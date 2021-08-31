Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for the Days Ahead

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Eurozone CPI: Euro Core Inflation Beats Estimates, EUR/USD Pushes Higher
2021-08-31 11:33:00
EURUSD and USDCAD Differing Options for Dollar Outlook, S&P 500 Outpaces Dow
2021-08-31 03:00:00
News
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle at Trend Top, Inventories and OPEC+ Eyed
2021-08-31 06:11:00
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Meeting Overshadows Hurricane Ida as WTI Prices Stall
2021-08-30 21:13:00
News
Dow Jones Pulls Back While Nasdaq Surges, Hang Seng May Rise
2021-08-31 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs
2021-08-30 11:00:00
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Find Support if US Sentiment Data Disappoints
2021-08-31 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rally at Key Chart Hurdle– XAU/USD Levels
2021-08-30 18:30:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP Primed for Move Higher
2021-08-31 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-08-30 19:03:00
News
USD/JPY Rate Defends Defined Range Ahead of US NFP Report
2021-08-30 19:30:00
Technical Levels: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Oil, Gold, Silver & Bitcoin
2021-08-30 16:00:00
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.72% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.40% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.30% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.20% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.19% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/VYNk7kZ0Sj
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.00% US 500: -0.09% France 40: -0.51% Germany 30: -0.69% FTSE 100: -0.83% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/DxNA94vRqs
  • ECB's Knot - Outlook may allow slower ECB stimulus and PEPP end in March - Can reduce PEPP purchase pace as financing conditions are favourable
  • An extension of the Powell inspired drop in the greenback continues to provide a lift for AUD/USD. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/DKAUAiKbA8 https://t.co/OvXT27RSMK
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.03% Silver: -0.01% Oil - US Crude: -0.96% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/TUpj4JXxEF
  • 🇺🇸 CB Consumer Confidence (AUG) Actual: 113.8 Expected: 124 Previous: 125.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-31
  • A sharp drop similar to the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment report tumble. A headwind to the driving winds of taper talk https://t.co/OKU5daVsu6
  • 🇺🇸 CB Consumer Confidence (AUG) Actual: 113.8 Expected: 124 Previous: 129.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-31
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 87.50%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.20%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/lFxiQss4xL
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.20% Gold: 0.16% Oil - US Crude: -0.83% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/klEuLXDjOq
Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for the Days Ahead

Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for the Days Ahead

Paul Robinson, Strategist

The Nasdaq 100 is trading in fresh record territory, with one minor line of resistance standing in its way. While the top-side channel line isn’t seen as a big obstacle a pullback could be about to get underway. Shorting strength isn’t the preferred approach here, but rather managing any existing risk from the long-side.

Please see the video above for the full details…

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

ndx daily chart

NDX Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

