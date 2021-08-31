Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for the Days Ahead

The Nasdaq 100 is trading in fresh record territory, with one minor line of resistance standing in its way. While the top-side channel line isn’t seen as a big obstacle a pullback could be about to get underway. Shorting strength isn’t the preferred approach here, but rather managing any existing risk from the long-side.

Please see the video above for the full details…

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

NDX Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX