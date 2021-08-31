Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for the Days Ahead
The Nasdaq 100 is trading in fresh record territory, with one minor line of resistance standing in its way. While the top-side channel line isn’t seen as a big obstacle a pullback could be about to get underway. Shorting strength isn’t the preferred approach here, but rather managing any existing risk from the long-side.
Please see the video above for the full details…
Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart
---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst
You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX
