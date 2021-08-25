Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast for the Days Ahead
The Dow Jones is thus far holding onto support and its trend, suggesting we will see it continue to rally. A lower-low below last week’s low would be reason for concern, especially if it happens with momentum. Until that happens outlook is neutral at worst to bullish.
DJI Daily Chart
---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst
You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX
