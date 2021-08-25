Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast for the Days Ahead

The Dow Jones is thus far holding onto support and its trend, suggesting we will see it continue to rally. A lower-low below last week’s low would be reason for concern, especially if it happens with momentum. Until that happens outlook is neutral at worst to bullish.

DJI Daily Chart

DJI Chart by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX