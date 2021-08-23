News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta
2021-08-23 11:30:00
UK, EZ PMIs Drop But Retain Good Momentum - EUR, GBP Drifting Higher
2021-08-23 09:30:00
News
Nasdaq Price Outlook: PMI Data Eyed Ahead of Fed Symposium
2021-08-23 14:15:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta
2021-08-23 11:30:00
News
Nasdaq Price Outlook: PMI Data Eyed Ahead of Fed Symposium
2021-08-23 14:15:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta
2021-08-23 11:30:00
News
Gold Prices Eyeing Resistance at 1785 as Traders Await Jackson Hole
2021-08-23 05:00:00
Gold Price Tethers as Rapport with USD and Treasury Yields Is Tested
2021-08-21 19:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta
2021-08-23 11:30:00
UK, EZ PMIs Drop But Retain Good Momentum - EUR, GBP Drifting Higher
2021-08-23 09:30:00
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: More Tapering Hints at Jackson Hole
2021-08-21 14:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Doji at Triangle Resistance; USD/JPY Struggles Out of Wedge
2021-08-18 21:40:00
Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for the Days Ahead

Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for the Days Ahead

Paul Robinson, Strategist

The Nasdaq 100 is breaking out of a consolidation pattern, and as long as it can close in breakout territory the trading bias will remain bullish. A potential target is the top-side trend-line off a one-year channel, this clocks in at around 15,600. Should the NDX fail back inside the consolidation pattern, then we would need to change the trading bias to neutral or negative.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 daily chart

NDX Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

