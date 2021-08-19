S&P 500 Technical Forecast: Status Quo or Change of Character?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend March Low
2021-08-19 14:00:00
EUR/USD Crumbles to a 9-Month Low, Breaks Below 1.1700
2021-08-19 07:53:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Slides Towards July Low as US Output Rises for Second Week
2021-08-18 20:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Bulls & Bears Clashing at Key Support
2021-08-17 22:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Takes a Nasty Tumble to Stage Thursday Trade, EURUSD Holds 1.1700 Despite FOMC Minutes
2021-08-19 05:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts: Technical Analysis, Retail Bets Flash Warnings
2021-08-19 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Drop as US Dollar Approaches Fresh 2021 High
2021-08-19 03:00:00
Gold Price Outlook – More of the Same Ahead of FOMC, Jackson Hole
2021-08-18 09:06:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Plummets Through Trend Support- Cable Risk
2021-08-19 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Searches for Support After Fall
2021-08-19 08:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Doji at Triangle Resistance; USD/JPY Struggles Out of Wedge
2021-08-18 21:40:00
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
2021-08-17 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • S&P 500 tactical levels on my radar $SPX $ES_F #StockMarket https://t.co/g8yWpbfGc7
  • #Sterling Forecast: $GBPUSD Plummets Through Trend Support- #Cable Risk - https://t.co/P9qZTUosSw https://t.co/GV4B4tfUEZ
  • US Treasury Sec. Yellen: - Delta variant may present challenges for local market, broader economy - States may utilize relief funds to help those who are unemployed
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.35% US 500: 0.33% Germany 30: 0.29% France 40: 0.26% Wall Street: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/eWMSvtWk0Z
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 Unemployment Rate (JUL) due at 16:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.7% Previous: 4.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-19
  • USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.26. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/CAD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/3uvwF9JLXE
  • EUR/USD fails to defend the 2021 range as it takes out the March low (1.1704), and the exchange rate may continue to trade to fresh yearly lows ahead of the Kansas City Fed Economic Symposium. Get your $EURUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/WUBVgVtr9Y https://t.co/QZqbn0n5Mr
  • New Covid cases in the US rose to just shy of 260,000 this week. That is not far from the January 8th record high of 300,000. The 7-day average of ICU hospitalization rates is north of 20,000 and approaching January records as well https://t.co/DoIysero7A
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.16% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.71% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.09% 🇨🇦CAD: -1.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/8m7GZKF6qD
  • $USDCAD hitting session highs and testing the July swing high https://t.co/R5TXLwDqDc
S&P 500 Technical Forecast: Status Quo or Change of Character?

S&P 500 Technical Forecast: Status Quo or Change of Character?

Paul Robinson, Strategist

The S&P 500 futures are testing the October trend-line, the third test in as many months. This is becoming an increasingly important threshold. What I’m watching for is whether the market will react as it has on each minor dip before by quickly turning back towards record highs, or will we see a change in character where either support breaks or a lower high develops? For now, giving the trend and support the benefit of the doubt.

For the full details, please check out the video above…

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&P 500 daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Plummets Through Trend Support- Cable Risk
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Plummets Through Trend Support- Cable Risk
2021-08-19 16:00:00
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Ripping Towards Yearly Highs
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Ripping Towards Yearly Highs
2021-08-19 12:30:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Doji at Triangle Resistance; USD/JPY Struggles Out of Wedge
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Doji at Triangle Resistance; USD/JPY Struggles Out of Wedge
2021-08-18 21:40:00
US Equities Technical Analysis: S&P 500, Russell 2000 Outlook
US Equities Technical Analysis: S&P 500, Russell 2000 Outlook
2021-08-18 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish