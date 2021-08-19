S&P 500 Technical Forecast: Status Quo or Change of Character?

The S&P 500 futures are testing the October trend-line, the third test in as many months. This is becoming an increasingly important threshold. What I’m watching for is whether the market will react as it has on each minor dip before by quickly turning back towards record highs, or will we see a change in character where either support breaks or a lower high develops? For now, giving the trend and support the benefit of the doubt.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

