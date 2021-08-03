S&P 500 Price Chart Setup Flashes Warning for US Stocks

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-08-03 06:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-02 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: XAU Eyes NFPs to Gauge Taper Timeline Appetite
2021-08-03 04:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats amid Growth Concerns, Hang Seng May Pull Back
2021-08-03 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Retreats amid Growth Concerns, Hang Seng May Pull Back
2021-08-03 01:00:00
Nasdaq Fluctuates Following Rosy ISM Manufacturing Report
2021-08-02 14:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price
2021-08-03 09:23:00
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: XAU Eyes NFPs to Gauge Taper Timeline Appetite
2021-08-03 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rejects 1.40 Level
2021-08-03 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-02 19:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Under Pressure Following Comments from Fed's Waller
2021-08-02 21:00:00
USD/JPY Eyes July Low with US Yields Under Pressure Ahead of NFP Report
2021-08-02 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/arE0VMeE3k
  • Coming up at half past the hour. I'll be analysing the charts, looking at the confidence data on the calendar this week and talking about the IG client sentiment numbers. Do join me if you can https://t.co/nm3tP1xRmA
  • Join @MartinSEssex at 5:30 EST/9:30 EST for a webinar on trading sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/CX9djlHnWK https://t.co/NN8iRzbMsl
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.65%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.78%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/mhS5GPlzBU
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.17% Oil - US Crude: -0.22% Silver: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/DrnTBv3TGT
  • Forex sentiment analysis can be a useful tool to help traders understand and act on price behavior. Learn how to get the most out of understanding trader sentiment here: https://t.co/rJznrXkcYz https://t.co/F98u380a6a
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.63% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.42% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/qb29dNwFFu
  • 🇨🇭 Consumer Confidence (Q3) Actual: 10 Previous: -18 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-03
  • 🇪🇸 Unemployment Change (JUL) Actual: -197.8K Previous: -166.9K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-03
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.31% US 500: 0.27% France 40: 0.20% FTSE 100: -0.04% Germany 30: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/wOyy3Nhn5u
S&P 500 Price Chart Setup Flashes Warning for US Stocks

S&P 500 Price Chart Setup Flashes Warning for US Stocks

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

US STOCKS, WALL STREET, S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS – TALKING POINTS:

  • S&P 500 idling after touching another record high
  • Negative RSI divergence warns momentum ebbing
  • Pullback would put support below 4300 into focus

The broad-based S&P 500 benchmark equity index has settled into a consolidative range centered around the 4400 figure after putting in yet another record high. Acutely negative RSI divergence suggests upside momentum is unraveling, which may lay the groundwork for a reversal downward.

The 50% and 38.2% Fibonacci expansions at 4353.00 and 4322.50 approximate near-term support in the event that prices push through the range floor at 4376.50. Building the case for major topping and lasting follow-through probably demands a daily close below resistance-turned-support in the 4238-58 zone.

On the topside, the 78.6% expansion at 4426.50 sits just a hair past record highs and effectively marks the outer layer of immediate resistance. Breaking that barrier on a daily closing basis might set the stage for an advance to probe near the 100% Fib at 4481.75.

S&amp;P 500 Price Chart Setup Flashes Warning for US Stocks

S&P 500 daily chart created withTradingView

TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC at DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

https://www.dailyfx.com/research/dna-fx

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU Gears Up for NFP, Can Bulls Bid the Break?
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Gears Up for NFP, Can Bulls Bid the Break?
2021-08-02 18:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY at Risk of Heading to Yearly Low
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY at Risk of Heading to Yearly Low
2021-08-02 12:30:00
Gold Price & Silver Technical Outlook: In Face-off with Resistance
Gold Price & Silver Technical Outlook: In Face-off with Resistance
2021-07-30 13:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: From Bull Flag to Symmetrical Triangle - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: From Bull Flag to Symmetrical Triangle - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-07-29 18:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish