S&P 500 Price Chart Setup Flashes Warning for US Stocks

US STOCKS, WALL STREET, S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS – TALKING POINTS:

S&P 500 idling after touching another record high

Negative RSI divergence warns momentum ebbing

Pullback would put support below 4300 into focus

The broad-based S&P 500 benchmark equity index has settled into a consolidative range centered around the 4400 figure after putting in yet another record high. Acutely negative RSI divergence suggests upside momentum is unraveling, which may lay the groundwork for a reversal downward.

The 50% and 38.2% Fibonacci expansions at 4353.00 and 4322.50 approximate near-term support in the event that prices push through the range floor at 4376.50. Building the case for major topping and lasting follow-through probably demands a daily close below resistance-turned-support in the 4238-58 zone.

On the topside, the 78.6% expansion at 4426.50 sits just a hair past record highs and effectively marks the outer layer of immediate resistance. Breaking that barrier on a daily closing basis might set the stage for an advance to probe near the 100% Fib at 4481.75.

S&P 500 daily chart created withTradingView

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC at DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

https://www.dailyfx.com/research/dna-fx