S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Starting the Week off Weak, Levels to Watch

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: Stimulus Progress, Inflation Data to Buoy EUR/USD
2021-02-22 07:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Mr. Powell Goes to Washington
2021-02-21 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Technical Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal
2021-02-22 15:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Vulnerable at Multi-year Resistance
2021-02-20 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, Treasuries, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2021-02-22 13:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-02-22 13:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rising Yields, USD and Powell's Testimony in Focus
2021-02-22 06:00:00
Gold Versus Real Yields: Are Inflation Bets Fully Priced Into XAU/USD?
2021-02-20 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK Government to Unveil Plans for Lifting Lockdown Restrictions
2021-02-22 09:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Mr. Powell Goes to Washington
2021-02-21 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Mr. Powell Goes to Washington
2021-02-21 19:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-02-19 15:52:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.50% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.40% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.40% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.25% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ifWfQ0SVcI
  • Fed's Barkin: - Doesn't see a fundamental shift in inflation expectations - Disinflationary pressures are profound and continuing - Fed has proven tools to counter an unwanted rise in inflation #Fed $USD
  • DAX 30 is struggling to break below the H&S neckline and risks losing bearish momentum to consolidate the pattern. Get your #DAX market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/NiPNZq7YJC https://t.co/CmFFzZhEv5
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.02% France 40: -0.16% Germany 30: -0.36% FTSE 100: -0.44% US 500: -0.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/WTVXTjuGgF
  • Non-essential shops and hospitality to reopen in England on April 12th, public asked to work from home until June 21st - BBG. $GBP
  • Fed's Barkin: - First quarter data is going to be "bumpy" - Will see continued goods spending as weather warms up - Sees a lots of pent-up demand for services and good - Businesses may call back workers by Labor Day #Fed $USD
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 3.40% Silver: 1.69% Gold: 1.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/R5iyUTapLy
  • ...and if we are going via the Elon-effect consideration for crypto, his 'Dojo for Doge' tweet didn't bolster $DOGEUSD. Seems Bitcoin's slide (in orange) is the bigger absolute influence: https://t.co/s2I7ORLJg3
  • 🇺🇸 CB Leading Index MoM (JAN) Actual: 0.5% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-22
  • Still plenty of time to work this daily candle, but at present, the $BTCUSD lower wick (intraday reversal from absolute low) is equivalent to 12% or roughly $6,500. How much of this is in response to Elon's suggestion it is kind of high? https://t.co/uY0HpyJtyf
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Starting the Week off Weak, Levels to Watch

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Starting the Week off Weak, Levels to Watch

Paul Robinson, Strategist

U.S. Indices Technical Highlights:

  • S&P 500 rolling over, bearish-looking pattern may lead to March trend-line
  • Nasdaq 100 has a channel line, then March trend-line to watch
Advertisement

SPX, NDX starting week off soft

The S&P 500 began to soften just a little last week, and with futures down this morning the softness is set up to continue to start the week. The recent sag may be quickly reversed as the prior record high in Jan is met at 3870, or perhaps the pattern we highlighted last week is set to send prices into full-on pullback mode.

Last week, we looked at the emergence of a Reverse Symmetrical Triangle, or “RST”. These patterns are marked by higher highs and higher lows, a representation of growing instability in the trend. Often these lead to reversals of some sort, but not always.

There are a couple of ways the downside can play out. Either momentum will start to pick up as price rolls over, or the decline will be met with buying that results in a bump higher. If the pattern is bearish, the bump higher will prove transient and result in a lower-high from the record high, followed by a decline beneath the low of the initial pullback. These can be a little easier to execute, as you have a lower-high, lower-low scenario to work with (see chart).

With the March trend-line running higher, the latter scenario is quite a viable one and would be a welcomed event. As the trend-line could put in the initial low that is followed by a break below not only that low but the important March trend-line. An ideal scenario to have a long-term level involved in the short-term set-up. But just remember, it is just a scenario at this point, one that may very well never come to fruition. We will take it one step at a time…

In the even the March trend-line breaks, 3694 would be the next big low to target. As long as the March trend-line holds, though, then we will continue to respect the broader uptrend.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 Stock Market Forecast
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Daily Chart (RST, March trend-line)

S&P 500 daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

The Nasdaq 100 futures are off by 1.4% at the time of this writing, suggesting a fairly sizable down open. It will be interesting to see if the gap can be erased and if the market is able to hold onto those gains. It will be a test of how strong the market currently is, as in uptrends down gaps are often met as buying opportunities. On the downside, watch the channel line and then the March trend-line.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart (Channel, then March trend-line)

Nasdaq 100 daily chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Bullish Outcomes Unfold for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Bullish Outcomes Unfold for NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
2021-02-19 21:05:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie Fights to Take Flight - Setups for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Loonie Fights to Take Flight - Setups for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-02-19 15:30:00
USD Technical Analysis: DXY Looks Ready for Stab at New Lows, EUR New Highs
USD Technical Analysis: DXY Looks Ready for Stab at New Lows, EUR New Highs
2021-02-19 13:30:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Hinges on Channel
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Hinges on Channel
2021-02-19 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
US Tech 100