Dow Jones, S&P 500 Technical Outlook Weakening on Tepid Momentum

Dow Jones, S&P 500 Technical Outlook Weakening on Tepid Momentum

Paul Robinson, Strategist

U.S. Indices Technical Highlights:

U.S. stock indices aren’t looking particularly strong these days, grinding higher by a handful of basis points at a time. The S&P 500 continues to ride along a top-side trend-line that could also constitute the last leg of a reverse symmetrical triangle, also known to some as a “Megaphone”. These patterns are marked by higher highs and lower lows that indicate a growing instability in the trend.

The lack of momentum at this juncture with the pattern formation suggests we may soon see a decline get underway. The prior high at 3870 is the first level of support, followed by the important March trend-line.

From a tactical standpoint, shorting markets like this can be a tough endeavor as they can continue to inch their way higher. It can become ‘death by a thousand cuts’. However, longs look at risk here, so existing short-term-minded longs may look to button up trailing stops, while fresh longs don’t hold much appeal from a risk/reward perspective.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 INDICES Forecast
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Daily Chart (RST pattern, tepid momentum)

spx daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

The Dow Jones looks similar to the S&P 500, but with its own twists. There isn’t the same reverse symmetrical triangle formation, but a top-side trend-line does exist. There is also a trend-line running over head from June that could be problematic with momentum weak. It won’t take much to dip back below the old high, with the March trend-line, as is the case with the S&P, being the major trend-line to watch on weakness.

Dow Jones Daily Chart (top-side trend-line to watch)

DJI chart

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

