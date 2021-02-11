News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Forecast: EUR/JPY in Triangle, EUR/USD Out of Downtrend
2021-02-10 16:00:00
USD/JPY Pops as BoJ Takes a Leaf Out of the ECB's Currency War Book - US Market Open
2021-02-10 14:45:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Declining Infections, Oil Prices to Buoy CAD
2021-02-11 07:30:00
Platinum Price Charges to 6-Year High, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Outlook Report
2021-02-11 06:00:00
Dow Jones Technical Outlook – Levels, Lines to Watch in the Short-term
2021-02-11 12:30:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Chinese New Year Bringing Lower Liquidity
2021-02-11 01:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: US Dollar Drop Lifts Gold - Topside Levels in Focus
2021-02-11 12:00:00
Gold, Silver Forecast: Real Rates, Weak USD May Underpin XAU, XAG
2021-02-11 03:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher Still Intact
2021-02-11 09:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/MXN Volatility to Rise as Banxico Looms
2021-02-10 22:50:00
USD/JPY Pops as BoJ Takes a Leaf Out of the ECB's Currency War Book - US Market Open
2021-02-10 14:45:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Rebound at Risk with Inflation Data on Tap
2021-02-10 07:30:00
Dow Jones Technical Outlook – Levels, Lines to Watch in the Short-term

Paul Robinson, Strategist

The Dow Jones is hovering in record territory with momentum tepid, however, this doesn’t mean the rally is ready to stall out. Bull markets can drift and frustrate both sides of the market. Holding above the prior record high at 31272 positions it to keep on rallying. Even if dips back below the old high, as long as price action isn’t pervasive weakness could be short-lived before price bounces back. Despite being at record levels there are a couple of lines in relative confluence to watch. A top-side trend-line from June and November intersect in the 31720/850 area. While not viewed as a major source of resistance given the generally bullish context, it could be enough to induce a pullback with price action lacking real power.

Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 Stock Market Forecast
Get My Guide

Dow Jones Daily Chart (in record territory, watch top-side trend-lines)

Dow Jones daily chart

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

British Pound Forecast: Sterling Breakout Underway- GBP/USD Levels
Euro Forecast: EUR/JPY in Triangle, EUR/USD Out of Downtrend
DAX 30, CAC 40 Technical Outlook – Stuck at Resistance, Levels to Watch
GBP/USD –Top of Channel in Play, BTD Approach Still Favored
